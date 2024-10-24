SP Group heads international energy group and hosts CEOs in Singapore at biennial conference

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SP Group (SP) welcomed chiefs of international energy organisations in its role as head and host of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific (AESIEAP). In the first of its two-year term, SP hosted the AESIEAP CEO Conference this week, attended by over 200 global energy leaders. The event was held in conjunction with Singapore International Energy Week.

AESIEAP President and Group CEO of SP Group, Mr Stanley Huang, welcomed delegates to the 25th AESIEAP CEO Conference in Singapore. AESIEAP Executive Committee members with Ms Leong Wai Leng, Chairman of SP Group (fifth from left) and Dr Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade & Industry (sixth from left)

Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, officiated at the opening session of the conference. Themed Empowering the Energy Transition, the conference covers discussions on the significance of regional collaboration, on energy transition, enhancing grid interconnectivity, facilitating and financing large-scale energy imports, and mitigating challenges in the evolving energy ecosystem. This is especially timely with the collective focus on shaping a sustainable and secure energy future.

SP's Group CEO and President of AESIEAP Mr Stanley Huang, said, "SP Group and fellow AESIEAP members share a common goal of shaping a reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. The AESIEAP CEO Conference enables insightful dialogue and presents opportunities for facilitating cooperation in the region's energy transition. SP is committed to fostering initiatives like cross-border grid interconnectivity and energy imports. We look forward to fruitful interactions among member organisations, experts and agencies to spearhead action and create sustainable impact."

Conference participants also visited the world's largest underground district cooling network operated by SP at Marina Bay.

Driving Regional Energy Transition and Collaboration

In a significant stride towards decarbonising the energy sector, SP PowerInterconnect (SPPI), a subsidiary of SP Group, has been established to support Singapore's energy import initiatives and is the technical and development partner of the Energy Market Authority. This aligns with the nation's target to import 6 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035 and contributes to decarbonising the sector, which currently accounts for 40 per cent of the country's carbon emissions.

Paving the Way for CEPSI 2025

In its two-year AESIEAP leadership tenure, SP will also host the 25th Conference of Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) in Singapore next year. As AESIEAP's flagship biennial event, CEPSI is expected to attract more than 1,000 delegates, further cementing Singapore's role as a hub for thought leadership in energy innovation and sustainability and reinforcing SP's commitment to driving transformative change across the energy landscape.

