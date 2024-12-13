Specialist residential developer 'SCOPE' pushes Bangkok condominium prices to new record high

Averages US$20,000 per square metre across entire building, and over US$34,500 per square metre in resales of 'trophy' units

BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok-based residence developer SCOPE, today, announced that it has achieved Bangkok's highest square metre prices at its super-premium development 'SCOPE Langsuan', attesting to resilience at the very top end of Bangkok's residential property market.

An external view and interior by Thomas Juul-Hansen of SCOPE Langsuan.

Mr. Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, Chief Executive Officer of SCOPE Co., Ltd., said, "We registered sales value of over US$ 20,000 per square metre for our residences, and this price is not just on one or two exceptional trophy units, but is the average price across the entire building, which is 80 percent sold. It's the highest for any new residential buildings."

He said that "prices over US$34,500 per square metre have been recorded in the secondary market on some of the most sought-after units."

SCOPE Langsuan, with 133 residences on 34 floors, is built on prime freehold land on Bangkok's Langsuan Road and was the most expensive piece of land ever sold in Thailand at the time of its sale to the developer in 2018 at around US$ 22,500 per square metre (Bht 3.1 million per square wah). Thomas Juul-Hansen, the interior designer of New York's ONE57 'The Billionaire Building' was appointed to design the interiors of SCOPE Langsuan.

Mr. Chaipromprasith said, "SCOPE is a specialist developer of super-premium residences. We invest in international experts at every stage of development and pay particular attention to those expensive things behind the walls, above the ceilings and under the floors that homeowners cannot easily see but which give them decades of healthy, trouble-free use of their home. The fact that people are willing to pay these prices no matter what part of the building their unit is located strengthens our conviction that there is an emerging class of homeowner in Bangkok that values those things that we invest in and in which we specialise."

SCOPE Langsuan residences begin at around US$ 1.28 million for an 83 square-metre, one-bedroom unit, with two-bedroom residences beginning at 154 square metres, three-bedroom residences beginning at 240 square metres, and the largest residences at 463 square metres. Thailand has enjoyed growing popularity among expats, ranking 6th out of 53 countries in the InterNations 2024, the Best Desination for Expat in 2024, and 7th in Overall Expat Happiness, which has supported demand.

Renowned Thai investment analyst, Mr. Chatchawan Watthanachot said, "SCOPE Langsuan's exceptional location is a big factor in the price. SCOPE has strategically combined a very high quality project with a unique location that's only a few minutes' walk from the city mass transit system, the city's greatest central park, and from an incredible six of the city's most prestigious retail destinations. These all underpin its ability to command these record prices."

