Spritzer Becomes First Malaysian Bottled Water Brand Certified by NSF for Beverage Quality

The leading Malaysian bottled water and beverages brand has earned NSF certification from ANSI-Accredited Product Certification Body – Accreditation #0216

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF, a leading global organization dedicated to protecting human health, has awarded its first accredited product certification for bottled water and beverages in Malaysia to Spritzer, one of the country's leading bottled water brands. Spritzer received certification to ANSI-Accredited Product Certification Body - Accreditation #0216 for three product lines: Natural Mineral Water, Distilled Drinking Water and Sparkling Carbonated Natural Mineral Water.

Dr Chuah Chaw Teo, Research & Development (R&D) Director of Spritzer Berhad, received an official certificate from Sutida Ketudut, Managing Director of APAC, NSF.

"With this first certification for bottled water and beverages in Malaysia, NSF is expanding its footprint in the APAC region, supporting even more businesses in their efforts to prioritize quality and safety standards," said Sutida Ketudut, Managing Director, NSF APAC. "NSF's Bottled Water and Packaged Ice certifications help brands to stand out in a highly competitive market, while ensuring that consumers have a verified, reliable option for drinking water and beverages."

NSF developed the Bottled Water Certification program, which includes comprehensive guidelines and requirements specifically for bottled water. It is the only accredited product certification program that offers analysis for bottled water, including microbiological, chemical and radiological analyses in accordance with national and international regulations and standards.

"We are proud to be the first bottled water company in Malaysia to achieve NSF's Beverage Quality certification, which is recognized globally." said Dr. Chuah. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality drinking water. We also prioritise packaging integrity and sustainability, including the use of recycled materials and packaging certified to be free from microplastics for our natural mineral water range, ensuring a safer and trusted choice for consumers. NSF certification complements our other quality certifications, a milestone achieved by Spritzer which helps establish and reinforce assurance among consumers on safe, pure and sustainable hydration that they can trust."

Spritzer's certified products can now carry the official NSF certification mark and be listed on NSF website, helping consumers and retailers to easily identify verified products with confidence. Besides the Spritzer brand, this NSF certification also applies to Spritzer's international brand, ACILIS by Spritzer, which is exported to selected markets across Asia, the Middle East and other international regions. Founded in 1989, Spritzer has established itself as Malaysia's leading natural mineral water brand, built on decades of water stewardship, quality excellence and responsible manufacturing.

NSF is an ANSI‑accredited organization, and its independent beverage quality certification verifies products meet globally recognized safety standards using a thorough product and manufacturing facility analysis. These requirements are in alignment with regulatory requirements and standards established by other safety and quality certification organisations, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Learn more about NSF's beverage quality certification.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to protecting and advancing human health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, water and wellness products industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.

About Spritzer

Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 440-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.

Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.

Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration with our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Mineral Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages—crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.

With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.

Spritzer — where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle.

For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.my

SOURCE NSF