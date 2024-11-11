Stable China-US relations serve both countries' shared interests

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his election as president of the United States.

Xi noted that stable, sound and sustainable China-US relations serve both countries' shared interests and meet the aspirations of the international community.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand mutually beneficial cooperation. He urged the countries to find the right way to get along in the new era, so as to benefit both countries and the wider world.

Xi's congratulatory message reflects China's stable and consistent policy toward the US. As one of the world's most important bilateral relations, China-US ties should be considered and planned with a broad vision, so as to benefit the people of both countries and demonstrate responsibility for human progress.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always manages bilateral relations with a sense of responsibility toward history, the people and the world based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.

History has already proven that China-US relations, though experiencing ups and downs, has always moved forward through twists and turns. Since the "ice-breaking" of bilateral relations in 1971, China and the US have worked hand in hand to bring tangible benefits to both countries and the world.

Mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the lessons learned from 50 years of China-US relations and conflicts between major countries in history and should be the direction of joint efforts between the two countries.

Just as mutual respect is the basic code of behavior for individuals, it is fundamental for China-US relations. Peaceful coexistence is a basic norm for international relations. Even more, it is a baseline that China and the US should hold on to as two major countries. Win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-US relations.

Win-win cooperation between China and the US is in line with the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, as well as the trend of the times. China's rapid and constant development has been facilitated by its open cooperation with countries around the world, providing sustained growth momentum and a vast market space for countries including the US.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, bilateral trade between China and the US has seen an over 200-fold expansion, accounting for approximately one-fifth of global trade. Today, China is the third-largest market for exports of US goods, while the US is China's third-largest trading partner. More than 70,000 US companies have invested and operated in China, with exports to China alone supporting 930,000 US jobs.

In 2023, 1,920 new US companies were established in China, and 80 percent of US companies plan to reinvest profits generated in China in 2024. These facts prove that China-US cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the people of both countries, while the two countries' respective successes pose an opportunity for each other.

China and the US jointly advancing mutually beneficial cooperation can provide opportunities for both sides to better address their respective challenges and achieve development.

The two countries have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

Under the current circumstances, the common interests of the two countries have not decreased, but rather have increased. China is pursuing high-quality development, and the US is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for bilateral cooperation, and the two countries should help rather than hinder each other's development.

Both China and the US should make the list of cooperation longer and the pie of cooperation bigger, helping each other succeed and achieving win-win outcomes. They should focus on the larger picture, and nurture a sound atmosphere and stable relations for cooperation.

As the international situation continues to be turbulent and fast-changing, and humanity faces numerous global challenges, the world increasingly needs a stable relationship between China and the US.

China and the US should assume the vision, shoulder the responsibility and play the role that come along with their status as major countries. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the world's top two economies, China and the US should be a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.

Over the past year, China-US diplomatic, financial, law enforcement and climate change teams, as well as both militaries have maintained communication, sending positive signals to the world.

Currently, promoting world economic recovery and settling international and regional issues require China and the US to coordinate and cooperate with each other.

Both sides should step up coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues, providing more public goods to the world and contributing to addressing the ever-emerging global challenges.

China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. The two countries need to strengthen dialogue in a mutually respectful way, manage differences prudently, advance cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit, and step up coordination on international affairs in a responsible way.

China's foreign policy is open and transparent and its strategic intentions are aboveboard, both of which have been highly consistent and stable. China will keep viewing and handling China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together. Striving for more stable, better and forward-going China-US relations is the right choice that shows responsibility toward history, the people and the world.

SOURCE People's Daily