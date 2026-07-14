Standard Chartered Supports GBA Summit Officiated by HKSAR Chief Executive

Calls on SMEs to Accelerate Global Expansion and Seize New Cross-border Growth Opportunities

HONG KONG, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GBA Global Business Expansion Summit, fully sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and organized by Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), grandly opened in Hong Kong today. This year's summit focuses on helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Hong Kong and the wider Greater Bay Area (GBA) navigate cross-border challenges and capture global expansion opportunities. The event provides a platform for practical insights and professional exchange for businesses looking to expand globally, offering in-depth analyses of the global economic outlook, digital enablement for cross-border strategies, resource building, and successful case studies of global expansion.

Ms. Mary Huen, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, delivered the welcome remarks. Mr. John KC Lee, The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (center); Ms. Mary Huen, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered (right); and Mr. Thomas Hui, Executive Chairman of Television Broadcasts Limited (left), officiated at the opening ceremony.

The organizers were greatly honored to welcome Mr. John KC Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, to officiate the grand opening and deliver the opening address. He was joined by Ms. Mary Huen, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, and Mr. Thomas Hui, Executive Chairman of Television Broadcasts Limited, in hosting the opening ceremony.

The summit generated vibrant discussions, drawing approximately 300 business leaders and corporate representatives. Notably, 80% of the attendees were GBA-based enterprise founders or top executives (CEO level), half of whom represented medium-sized enterprises with strong international expansion needs. Furthermore, at least 20% of the participating companies are deeply engaged in the fast-growing

e-commerce sector, underscoring the urgent demand for global expansion within the core GBA business community.

During his address, Chief Executive Mr. John KC Lee emphasized, "Last year, we established the 'Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global' as a one-stop platform to provide tailor-made support services for Mainland enterprises. The Task Force has already organized over ten large-scale events across Hong Kong and various Mainland provinces and cities to showcase Hong Kong's distinctive advantages to Mainland businesses. To date, it has successfully assisted more than 200 Mainland enterprises in establishing or expanding their operations in Hong Kong, helping them leverage our city as their premier platform and springboard for going global."

Ms. Mary Huen, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong and Greater China & North Asia, Standard Chartered, noted in her welcome remarks, "The rapidly evolving global economy is accelerating the reshaping of global supply chains and transforming the competitive landscape for businesses worldwide. As a trusted partner to SMEs, Standard Chartered is committed to helping clients seize new opportunities. Last year alone, we organised more than 25 activities for over 4,500 clients to support their upgrade and transformation - with more than half focused on helping enterprises strategize their global expansion. Leveraging our unique network spanning three-quarters of the 'Belt and Road' markets and 10 ASEAN markets, alongside our cross-border expertise and offshore RMB capabilities, we are dedicated to providing SMEs with one-stop solutions from exploring opportunities to building their presence in new markets to ultimately capturing global growth."

The subsequent Opening Forum, themed "Global Outlook and Opportunities for Expansion," featured guest speakers Prof. Frederick Ma, Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Ms. Carmen Chu, Executive Director (Banking Supervision), Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Mr. Sunny Tan, Chairman, Hong Kong Productivity Council; and Mr. Tommy Wu, Senior Economist, Greater China and North Asia, Standard Chartered, who delivered forward-looking macroeconomic commentary to the audience.

Panelists shared insights on the operational pain points faced by SMEs in the GBA (including Hong Kong) when pursuing international expansion, such as complex cross-border regulatory and compliance requirements, and a lack of local market knowledge. The experts agreed that management models must evolve alongside these challenges. Businesses should embrace digital transformation to strengthen internal controls and risk management, while capitalizing on Hong Kong's unique advantages as a "super value-adder" and leveraging emerging cross-border service platforms to tap into global markets.

Following the macro-focused Opening Forum, three dedicated panel sessions took place, focusing on "Digital Pathways to Diversification & Expansion," "Building the Right Resources for Overseas Expansion," and "Client Stories of Successful Overseas Expansion" for focused discussions.

SMEs remain a vital pillar of the local economy. According to the latest statistics from the HKSAR Government as of March 2026, Hong Kong is home to approximately 360,000 SMEs, accounting for over 98% of total local enterprises and providing substantial employment opportunities*. Amidst evolving global trade frameworks and accelerated regional economic integration, SMEs urgently require comprehensive assistance from banks and professional institutions in areas such as financing support, market insights, and foreign exchange risk management. Standard Chartered stated that it will continue to leverage its "GBA One" one-stop cross-border services and local teams worldwide to support GBA enterprises in moving forward steadily in the global environment, achieving a win-win outcome in both business internationalization and wealth management.

*Source: SUCCESS, Trade and Industry Department, as of March 2026 (https://www.success.tid.gov.hk/tc_chi/aboutus/what_are_sme.html)

SOURCE The GBA Global Business Expansion Summit