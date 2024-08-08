Standard International Debuts The StandardX Brand in Melbourne

BANGKOK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard International continues its global expansion with the newest brand to its growing portfolio — The StandardX, Melbourne — debuting on August 8, marking a vibrant new chapter in Fitzroy.

The StandardX boldly selects locations thrumming with cultural pulses to welcome guests into the creative energy of experimental art, music and fashion scenes. The brand is teeming with The Standard's distinct cultural authority that pays homage to the debauched glamour and brazen spirit from its Hollywood counterpart.

Nestled in Fitzroy, one of Australia’s most eclectic neighborhoods, the city was once a thriving hub of creativity in the 1970s and 1980s that boasted record shops, sticky-carpeted punk clubs and legendary writers’ haunts. Though the neighborhood has evolved, its essence as a cherished gem endures, making it the perfect locale as the inaugural location of The StandardX brand.

Designed to check in and check out the city, The StandardX takes inspiration from Fitzroy's post-punk Little Band scene of yesteryear to today's music venues, street art and cafés.

In keeping with its Standard DNA, style rules the day at The StandardX, with interiors led by Melbourne-based firm, Hecker Guthrie, in tandem with Standard International's in-house design team. Upon entering the lobby through a familiar bold revolving door, the ground floor opens to an airy elevated loft with a fireplace that beckons guests to linger longer. Columns wrapped in macrame by local artist Sarah Parkes of Smalltown and paintings from Dane Lovett are complemented by custom furniture and antique pieces. Cheeky and charming in equal measure, each of the 125 rooms are designed with a contemporary aesthetic with comforts guests know and love from The Standard brand. Across eight floors, options range from an intimate Cozy King to a spacious Suite Spot with unobstructed views of Fitzroy and the city skyline. Each guestroom is cocooned in hues of blue and white while a plush bed sits focally. Nearby, a millwork ledge doubles as a writing corner and open closet. Melbourne's influence of local talent is unmistakable, with work from artists such as Jane Sinclair.

A trifecta of distinct food and beverage concepts will leave a lasting impression on guests and locals alike. All have been masterfully led by Executive Chef Justin Dingle-Garciyya, who developed his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens throughout Europe. On the ground floor sits BANG, an all-day Thai restaurant that draws influence from Asian flavours to redefine street food. Here, Chef Dingle-Garciyya showcases a sophisticated fusion of culture and gastronomy, where traditional Thai recipes are transformed using produce sourced from Melbourne and Victoria.

Perched atop the hotel is The Roof, a secret hideaway accessible exclusively to hotel guests with panoramic views of Fitzroy and Melbourne, offering a dining experience inspired by the melodic flavours of Mercado Medellin. Located in the lobby, The Box is a retail concept that includes everyday essentials, lifestyle items, as well as snacks and beverages to be enjoyed on-the-go or in room.

