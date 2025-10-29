StarCharge Shines at All Energy Australia 2025, Leading the V2G Wave and Showcasing Smart Charging and Microgrid Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At booth A101 All Energy Australia 2025 at MCEC, StarCharge made a remarkable appearance, unveiling its complete portfolio of innovative charging and energy products. Centered around its cutting-edge Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions, the exhibition presented a holistic vision of the future of sustainable energy systems across commercial & industrial, residential, and grid-scale applications.

As the highlight of the showcase, StarCharge prominently featured its IEC_7.4/11kW bi-directional V2G charger. It supports grid interaction, peak shaving, and renewable energy optimization, offering an output voltage range of 200–920Vdc for full compatibility with mainstream 400V and 800V EV platforms. Delivering a peak efficiency of ≥96% and operating at <45dB in silent mode, the product garnered strong interest from industry professionals for its superior performance and reliability.

At the exhibition, StarCharge also unveiled its full-scenario product matrix, covering diverse charging and energy needs:

Utility-scale Scenario: The 5MWh containerized ESS enables high-efficiency, reliable energy management for source-grid applications through minimal space use, maximum safety, and smart dispatch, providing a turnkey solution for large-scale renewable integration and grid support.

C&I Scenario: Featured multiple DC fast-chargers including Jupiter V3, Hyperion, and Hydrus, paired with energy storage eBox-261, meeting varying power requirements.

Residential Scenario: Showcased the Ve518 (IEC) AC wallbox and the VBO (IEC) energy storage charging system, providing smart home charging and integrated energy management solutions. Meanwhile, the ARC high-power charger showcased StarCharge's advanced technology and strong capabilities in ultra-fast charging applications.

StarCharge once again reinforced its technological leadership in the Asia-Pacific clean energy market. The company continues to provide scalable & sustainable solutions to accelerate clean energy transition in the APAC markets.

SOURCE StarCharge