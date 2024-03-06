StarCompliance Wins 'Best Compliance as a Service Solution' at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024

The Company was recognized for delivering industry-leading innovative and client-focused solutions that help firms manage employee conflicts of interest, and maintain compliance with individual accountability regimes in the region

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a global leader in providing employee compliance technology solutions, has been named 'Best Compliance as a Service Solution' in A-Team's RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024, the winners of which were unveiled today.

The RegTech Insight Awards APAC acknowledge top providers of RegTech solutions that have effectively enhanced firms' ability to meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements in the financial services industry across the region. The winners were determined through an industry-wide vote after being shortlisted by a prestigious Advisory Board, composed of highly experienced regulatory and compliance practitioners in the financial and capital markets space.

"As regulators around the globe continue to step up their scrutiny, businesses need to implement cutting-edge employee compliance solutions to strengthen oversight of their personnel and build a culture of compliance," said Jennifer Sun, CEO of StarCompliance. "We're proud to have been selected 'The Best Compliance as a Service Solution' by RegTech Insights (APAC), as it highlights our commitment to deliver solutions that fully support compliance and HR teams as they mitigate risk and protect both their business and employees."

Star has more than 20 years' experience in building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of industry sectors, including financial services. Its Accountability & Competency solution suite allows users to effectively demonstrate compliance with global individual accountability regimes. It provides a clear, accurate accountability trail for both internal and external purposes, with access to all individual accountability compliance information via a single integrated platform.

In February 2024, Star extended its Individual Accountability Regime solution to include Australia's new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR), enabling financial services firms regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to comply more easily with the regulation, and establish a strong, firm-wide culture of individual accountability.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk.

