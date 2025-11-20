StarCompliance Announces Integration with Concur Expense

StarCompliance Expense Tracking Connector Now Available in the SAP Concur App Center, Delivering Automated Solution to Firms

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions, today launched an integration with Concur® Expense. Star's Expense Tracking Connector solution provides a streamlined, user-friendly way to manage and reconcile employee expenses, improving accuracy, efficiency, and oversight across the compliance process.

"Star's Expense Tracking solution takes automation and accuracy to the next level," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "By integrating with leading expense systems like Concur Expense, firms can automatically match reported expenses to pre-cleared declarations in STAR, quickly identify discrepancies, and maintain a complete audit trail within one centralized platform. This streamlines compliance workflows, reduces manual review, and gives teams more time to focus on strategic priorities."

Highlights of Star's Expense Tracking solution include:

Automated Expense Matching: Integrated with Concur Expense, STAR automatically imports and matches reported expenses to existing declarations, significantly reducing manual review.





Discrepancy Resolution: STAR flags expense-declaration mismatches in amount, recipient, company, and venue, enabling quick review and correction by employees and compliance.





Time savings through centralization: Downloading and reviewing data across multiple spreadsheets is no longer necessary. Everything is managed within one centralized platform, enabling faster analysis and decision making.





: Downloading and reviewing data across multiple spreadsheets is no longer necessary. Everything is managed within one centralized platform, enabling faster analysis and decision making. Notifications and Tracking: In-app messaging and automated email alerts keep tasks on schedule, while a complete audit trail maintains full visibility into all actions and resolutions.

Star's Expense Tracking Connector is now available in the SAP Concur App Center [Link].

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is a leading provider of employee and firm compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by millions of users in 120 countries, StarCompliance Enterprise provides a user-friendly interface that delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1 917-868-7791

