StarHub Earns its First-Ever 'A' Rating in CDP Climate Change Assessment

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarHub has achieved its first-ever 'A' rating in CDP's 2025 Climate Change Assessment, marking the highest climate score StarHub has received to date and a meaningful milestone in its sustainability journey.

The 'A' rating places StarHub among a small group of organisations globally recognised for leadership in how they manage, measure and communicate climate-related risks and opportunities.

For StarHub, this recognition reflects a clear step forward in how climate considerations are embedded across the business. Over the past year, the focus shifted from meeting disclosure requirements to strengthening how climate risks, emissions and targets are measured, managed and communicated as part of everyday operations and longer-term planning.

Running large-scale, always-on digital and network infrastructure is energy-intensive by nature for telco operators. In response, StarHub is taking practical steps to lower the carbon intensity of its operations while continuing to deliver reliable services to customers. These efforts include improving energy efficiency across network sites and data centres through advanced monitoring, virtualisation, and the progressive retirement of legacy systems, as well as increasing renewable energy adoption through renewable electricity purchases and on-site solar deployment across its facilities. StarHub is also progressing fleet and operations decarbonisation through cleaner mobility options and strengthening emissions management across its supply chain.

A key contributor to this year's 'A' rating was StarHub's deeper approach to data collection and value chain engagement. StarHub worked closely with key suppliers through a stewardship-led approach to obtain bottom-up, activity-based emissions information. This enabled more intentional refinement of datasets across its most material Scope 3 emission categories and strengthened the quality of its disclosures. These efforts are underpinned by a practical decarbonisation and supplier engagement roadmap anchored in science-based principles, guiding StarHub's emissions reduction ambitions towards 2030 and 2050.

Building on these foundations, StarHub demonstrated closer alignment between emissions performance and its science-based targets, reflecting a more mature approach that goes beyond reporting numbers to active climate risk management. StarHub continues to disclose its progress and challenges transparently, reflecting the realities of decarbonising complex digital and network operations. These disclosure improvements build on concrete actions already underway. In 2024, StarHub introduced long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to increase the use of renewable energy across its operations, supporting a gradual reduction in the carbon footprint of its network.

Achieving an 'A' rating marks an important milestone in StarHub's climate journey. It reflects stronger discipline, greater transparency and continued commitment to making meaningful progress in a complex, always-on industry.

More details on StarHub's climate and sustainability performance can be found in its Sustainability Report 2024 and Climate Transition Plan , with the 2025 Sustainability Report to be published in April 2026.

