StarHub Partners NeutraDC, Indonesia's Leading Data Centre, to Strengthen Regional Quantum-Safe Connectivity

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarHub and NeutraDC, the data centre arm of Telkom Indonesia, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen collaboration for the deployment of Quantum-Safe connectivity solutions including quantum-resistant encryption, post quantum cryptography and next generation secure network infrastructure and enhance digital services ecosystem in the region.

The partnership integrates StarHub's Low-Latency Data Centre Connect solution with NeutraDC's carrier-neutral data centre ecosystem, which serves a growing community of enterprise and hyperscale customers across Indonesia and Singapore. Together, the companies aim to deliver faster, more secure, and more reliable cross-border data exchange, empowering businesses to scale and operate with greater agility in the digital economy.

Driving Seamless Connectivity Across the Region

As part of the collaboration, StarHub will establish a Point of Presence (PoP) at NeutraDC SNG-3 in Singapore. This will integrate StarHub's Low-Latency Data Centre Connect solution into NeutraDC's digital infrastructure network, enabling enterprises to enjoy low-latency interconnectivity between data centres, cloud platforms, and mission-critical business applications.

The collaboration also supports Singapore's ongoing role as a regional digital hub, providing enterprises with effortless, secure, and efficient access to data resources across Southeast Asia.

Powering Next-Generation Enterprise Connectivity

In today's always-on digital economy, enterprises depend on high-performance data exchange between multiple data centres, cloud platforms, and applications. StarHub's Low-Latency Data Centre Connect solution delivers Singapore's ultra-low-latency interconnect, featuring a sub-1 millisecond path to cable landing stations (CLS) for seamless regional reach.

The New Frontier of Connectivity Security

Quantum security is increasingly applied to replace current encryption standards in order to mitigate the evolving security threats of the future. This collaboration between StarHub and NeutraDC will pave the way for widespread adoption of quantum encrypted connectivity.

Through the PoP at NeutraDC SNG-3, customers can benefit from:





Direct CLS Connectivity – A provider offering a complete DC-CLS-subsea cable route for end-to-end regional access.





– A provider offering a complete DC-CLS-subsea cable route for end-to-end regional access. Software-Defined Networking (SDN) – Capabilities such as networking slicing, multi-tenancy portals, and bandwidth-on-demand to dynamically scale with data-intensive workloads.





– Capabilities such as networking slicing, multi-tenancy portals, and bandwidth-on-demand to dynamically scale with data-intensive workloads. Quantum-Safe Encryption – Incorporating post-quantum cryptography for future-proof data protection.





– Incorporating post-quantum cryptography for future-proof data protection. Service Orchestration – Automation for faster service provisioning and improved network agility.

"Enterprises today are navigating unprecedented data demands, and they need infrastructure that can keep up with their growth," said Tan Kit Yong, Chief, Regional Enterprise, StarHub. "Through this collaboration with NeutraDC, we're making it simpler for businesses to move, protect, and scale their data, helping them unlock real performance advantages and accelerate their digital transformation across the region."

"We are excited to work with StarHub, a leader with a proven track record of connectivity solutions. This strategic initiative strengthens NeutraDC's strategy of providing seamless, secure and cloud ready connectivity to our regional Neutra Compute GPU clouds. Quantum secure connectivity represents the new frontier of security, overcoming the limitations of current encryption standards. This will empower our customers to stay ahead of emerging threats and meet evolving business requirements." Said Sendang Praptomo, Chief Executive Officer, NeutraDC Singapore.

Expanding the StarHub's Low-Latency Data Centre Connect Ecosystem Across Asia

The partnership with NeutraDC extends StarHub's growing network of alliances with leading data centre operators as part of StarHub's broader strategy to extend its Low-Latency Data Centre Connect footprint across Southeast Asia – enabling enterprises to connect, scale, and innovate with low-latency, quantum-secure, and cloud-ready interconnectivity solutions to power the next generation of digital enterprise.

