Starpay Partners with OceanBase to Enhance Database System

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starpay, a leading financial technology company in the Philippines, today announced its partnership with OceanBase to leverage the power of OceanBase's industry-leading distributed database solutions. This partnership aims to upgrade the Relational Database Services (RDS) within Starpay's technical stack, improving its system performance and operational efficiency.

Supporting the development of inclusive financial services across the Philippines, Starpay has been expanding into more and more regional markets and increasing its merchant base over the past few years. As part of this growth, the company is also launching new products and services, including service APIs, resulting in a rapid increase in user transactions. To tackle the associated technological challenges, Starpay has chosen OceanBase's modernized and innovative database technologies.

During the proof-of-concept deployment through Amazon Web Services, Starpay experienced significant benefits from OceanBase database, including enhanced performance and cost savings. Compared with its legacy RDS, OceanBase delivered 6x the transactions per second (TPS) and reduced unit cost by over 30%. Additionally, OceanBase offers higher availability, with improved uptime and fewer interruptions, alongside a high compression ratio that further minimizes storage costs.

Adrienne Cajayon, Chief Technology Officer of Starpay, remarked, "OceanBase is an excellent choice for managing high volumes of money transfers and payment transactions. Their team provided 24/7 hands-on support during the migration, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. This dynamic collaboration has further strengthened our partnership."

Charlie Yang, Chief Technology Officer of OceanBase, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with partners like Starpay in their technology modernization journey, which will establish a solid foundation for further business development. As database technologies continue to evolve, OceanBase is committed to continuously improving database performance and cost efficiency while delivering more advanced features for customers across various sectors. Together with Starpay, we aim to explore database innovations and best practices in the Philippines market, enhancing the overall technological landscape of the industry."

Looking ahead, OceanBase brings high scalability to Starpay's technical stack, providing room for growth as Starpay's operations expand. Starpay also plans to work with OceanBase to leverage advanced database technologies, including Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP), to support its ongoing business growth and enhance business intelligence capabilities.

OceanBase offers a scalable distributed database for data-intensive transactional and real-time operational analytics workloads, with ultra-fast performance and high compatibility across major global cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud and Tencent Cloud. Operating across more than 30 regions in Asia, Europe, and America, OceanBase has already served over 2000 customers, such as SAIC Volkswagen, VIVO, Pop Mart, Haidilao, Kwai, Trip.com, GCash, DANA, and PalmPay.

In May 2024, OceanBase was recognized as an Asia/Pacific Customers' Choice and also named a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Cloud DBMS. It was also named as a Challenger by Forrester in its report "The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platform, Q4 2024" for its strengths in distributed transactions, cost efficiency, and scalability for handling modern business workloads.

About Starpay

Starpay is a fast-growing payment platform in the Philippines, offering secure and efficient digital payment solutions. With over 10,000 partner outlets and a growing base of merchants, Starpay enables easy payments through QRPh-ready solutions, bridging offline ecosystems into the digital economy.

About OceanBase

OceanBase is a distributed database launched in 2010. It provides strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost efficiency, elastic scalability, and compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It handles transactional, analytical, and AI workloads through a unified data engine, enabling mission-critical applications and real-time analytics.

