DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER is in ongoing discussions with Trustpilot about a proposed consolidation of its existing review profiles into a single listing. The matter remains under discussion, and no timeline for completion has been confirmed. STARTRADER confirms that the matter has no impact to date on its operations or client services.

STARTRADER Provides Update on Trustpilot Review Profiles

As STARTRADER has expanded across multiple regions, separate Trustpilot profiles were established for different entities and markets over time. A single, consolidated profile would provide clients a clearer overarching view of STARTRADER's customer feedback across regions.

Some clients may have noticed changes to STARTRADER's Trustpilot presence, including to the displayed rating, review count, or review history. These changes are not related to the proposed consolidation exercise described above, or to STARTRADER's trading platforms, products, or client support, all of which continue to operate as per normal.

STARTRADER will provide further updates as discussions with Trustpilot progress. Clients with questions in relation to this matter can reach out through STARTRADER's client support channels.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

SOURCE STARTRADER