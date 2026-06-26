State Grid Anding District Power Supply Company (Dingxi City): Power Safeguards a New Medical Hub

DINGXI, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, State Grid Gansu Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company successfully completed the acceptance and power transmission of the power receiving project for the Xichuan New Campus of Dingxi Hospital Affiliated to Changchun University of Chinese Medicine. The company provided safe and reliable power supply support to ensure the commissioning and operation of this key regional medical project.

As a key municipal livelihood project and one of China's fifth batch of regional medical center construction programs, the hospital covers a total land area of 171 mu with a planned capacity of 1,000 hospital beds. Upon completion, it will operate as a Grade A tertiary traditional Chinese medicine hospital integrating diagnosis and treatment, rehabilitation, teaching and scientific research. It will greatly upgrade the overall TCM service capacity of Anding District and surrounding areas.

The core diagnosis and treatment zones require round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply, imposing stringent standards on power supply reliability, equipment safety and emergency switching capacity. Strict safety benchmarks were enforced throughout all phases of project construction, acceptance and power delivery.

Throughout the entire construction period, Anding District Power Supply Company upheld the service philosophy of "Let power infrastructure stay ahead of development, never hold back development due to delayed power supply". The company delivered proactive targeted services via a dedicated one-on-one account manager to handle all formalities on the client's behalf, embedding safety management across the full project lifecycle.

A scientific 10kV dual-power access scheme was formulated, with clear technical specifications covering power distribution room equipment selection, relay protection configuration and emergency generator linkage. Potential electricity safety risks for the client were prevented and resolved at the source, laying a solid foundation for safe power consumption at the facility.

The smooth power supply to this key medical project stands as a tangible achievement of delivering livelihood services with dedication and care. Moving forward, Anding District Power Supply Company will further improve regular inspections, hidden danger investigations and emergency response mechanisms for key customers. With stable grid support and premium power services, the company will fully underpin the high-quality development of local medical and healthcare undertakings.

SOURCE State Grid Anding District Power Supply Company