State Grid Anding District Power Supply Company of Dingxi City Delivers Reliable Power for Gaokao to Safeguard Students' Pursuit of Dreams

DINGXI, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today we have a heavy workload, and Party members shall take the lead. During daytime, we will clear three tree obstacles around poles 20 and 21 on Line 111 Xinfeng and two tree obstacles around pole 36 on Line 117 Xindong. After work in the evening when power load peaks, we will conduct special infrared temperature inspection on power facilities along Yongding West Road, Xiyan Road, Shuangyong Road and Dinglin Road." At a pre-shift meeting on May 21, Zhang Qiang, head of the Distribution Operation & Maintenance Team at Heping Power Station under State Grid Anding District Power Supply Company of Dingxi City, stressed Gaokao power guarantee work besides routine breakdown repair, customer maintenance and equipment upkeep.

As the annual national college entrance examination (Gaokao) draws near, the company has prioritized Gaokao power supply as a key political task and livelihood obligation since early May to guarantee stable electricity for local exam management centers, examination venues and exam document warehouses. It has rolled out a detailed 2026 Gaokao power guarantee plan targeting zero power cut, zero equipment fault and zero operational error. Management-on-duty system, cross-department coordination and real-time information reporting are fully enforced. A 24-hour communication mechanism is set up with local education authorities and exam schools to launch all-round power protection for exam-takers.

Pooling manpower from equipment maintenance, emergency repair and customer service teams, the firm carries out full-coverage patrols and infrared temperature tests on substations, switching stations, ring main units, 10kV overhead lines and distribution transformers of 110kV and below serving exam sites. Technicians focus on hidden hazards including overheated joints, tree encroachment and secondary equipment defects, record all problems on ledgers and rectify them one by one to ensure all power facilities stay in sound condition ahead of the exam.

Meanwhile, marketing staff take the initiative to connect with municipal and district Gaokao administration centers and exam schools, conducting comprehensive on-site safety inspections on customers' power facilities. Key checks cover monitoring systems, UPS power supplies, standby generators, automatic switching devices, high-low voltage protection settings and on-duty electrician arrangements. All detected risks get rectified on the spot with customized safety protocols and emergency response plans for electrical accidents to eliminate hidden troubles thoroughly.

Going forward, the company will finish connecting emergency power vehicles to exam administration hubs and test their on-load switching performance in advance. Emergency vehicles, spare parts and testing instruments are fully stocked, with round-the-clock on-site staff stationed at key locations. Ready for rapid emergency responses, the utility stands by to deliver solid power backup for the smooth running of the local Gaokao.

SOURCE State Grid Anding District Power Supply Company