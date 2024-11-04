State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company: Pressing the "Winter" Button to Ensure Supply During Peak Demand

BINZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I applied for the installation service in the morning, and I was pleasantly surprised to have the electricity meter installed by the afternoon. Thank you so much! Using air energy equipment this winter will be both hassle-free and cost-effective," said Liang Fengtai, a resident of Binzhou City, Shandong Province, on November 3, expressing gratitude to the staff from State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company who installed the meter.

As we approach the crucial pre-heating phase, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company is firmly committed to ensuring warmth and supply. Utilizing a "grid-based" power supply service model, they implement "one-on-one" tracking services and mobilize staff to engage proactively with users to facilitate power installations. They are also conducting safety inspections on the electrical systems of "electric heating" users to ensure that all equipment operates flawlessly, thereby safeguarding the heating season.

State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company prioritizes key projects related to centralized heating in urban areas, conducting regular safety inspections on electrical equipment used for heating, such as circulation pumps, water supply pumps, boiler rooms, and emergency power sources. They assist in rectifying safety hazards and promote awareness of safe electricity usage.

Moreover, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company is dedicated to proactive onsite consultations. They inspect the electrical lines and equipment of "electric heating" users, taking into account the characteristics and demands of winter electricity usage to eliminate various risks and ensure the safe operation of heating equipment. They also assist "electric heating" users by checking the operational status of electric heaters and hot plates, promptly addressing any malfunctions to ensure safe and compliant electricity usage. According to statistics, they have resolved 32 issues related to household electrical lines thus far.

As the heating season approaches, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company will continue to enhance its service measures with a commitment to high-quality service. They will conduct thorough safety inspections for "electric heating" users, providing exceptional power supply services to ensure that this winter is even warmer.

