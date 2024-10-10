State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company: "Village Network Co construction" Aggregation Power Service Zero Distance

BINZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brother Zhang, recently there has been a lot of electricity consumption during the autumn harvest and planting season. Let's help you check if there are any problems with the electrical equipment inside and outside the house. When using household appliances in daily life, be sure to pay attention to electrical safety." On October 8th, a power grid worker from State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company came to a resident's home in Wangda Village, Hehe Town to inspect the condition of the power lines, promote safe electricity related knowledge, and ensure that users can use sufficient, safe, and high-quality electricity during the autumn harvest season. This is a microcosm of State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company actively extending the "village network co construction" service channel, achieving the goal of "no problems leaving the village, no electricity leaving the household" for villagers, and continuously improving the sense of gain and satisfaction of electricity users.

In order to actively respond to the new situation of rural social development and the new demand for electricity from customers, and fully implement the "standardized, lean, and digital" rural power service guarantee system, in recent years, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company has followed the service principle of "government led, power grid proactive, and government enterprise linkage", actively integrated into local construction, accelerated the filling of rural power supply service shortcomings, and carried out "village network co construction" service work according to local conditions, leading the way from point to area, so that villagers can truly feel the intimate service of "zero distance". As of now, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company has built six demonstration sites for "village network co construction" of electricity convenience services, including Wangda Village in Hehe Town and Maozhang Village in Shangshu Town.

In order to establish a collaborative system for "village network co construction" and clarify work systems, standards, responsibilities, and process methods, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company has utilized the existing village level convenient service center as a place for electricity convenience services, continuously improving the "village network co construction" service measures, and providing services such as electricity consultation, inquiry, electricity bill payment, bill collection, and power outage and resumption notification to the public. The power grid personnel have built a communication bridge between the masses and electricity services through village cadres' "consultations", flexibly using the "Online State Grid" APP to directly accept applications for new installation, capacity expansion, and changes in electricity use, and "patrol and pulse check" to eliminate the electricity problems of the masses. At the same time, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company actively promotes electricity pricing policies, energy conservation, and safe electricity use, allowing residents to timely understand power supply service policies.

Next, State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company will continue to deepen the service content of "village network co construction", with the goal of being closer to the needs of the people and responding quickly to their demands. We will steadily promote the construction of convenient power service points, continuously innovate service models, and provide continuous electricity and thoughtful services to ensure that the people have access to "safe electricity, green electricity, and economic electricity". This will effectively connect the "last mile" of rural power supply services, further improve the level of power supply services, and promote the development of rural electricity.

SOURCE State Grid Binzhou Power Supply Company