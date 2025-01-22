State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company Ensures Smooth Railway Transport During the Spring Festival Travel Rush

BORTALA, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 20, State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company organized a team of employees to conduct inspections on the 110 kV Huanggu transmission line, ensuring its safe and stable operation during the Spring Festival. The 110 kV Huanggu line serves as a critical power supply for the Jingyihuo Railway, which traverses the Achar mountain region in Jinghe County. With the Spring Festival approaching, railway transport has experienced dual peaks in passenger traffic and logistics, making reliable power supply essential for the smooth operation of trains. Therefore, inspection work must be stringent and thorough.

Due to cold weather conditions, drone batteries are prone to failure, rendering them unsuitable for inspection tasks. Consequently, prior to the Spring Festival, Bortala Company planned manual inspections to ensure the reliability of this vital transmission line. During the inspection process, employees considered the geographical location and electricity load characteristics of the 110 kV Huanggu line area. For important transmission channels, special sections, and critical crossing points, the inspection frequency was increased, and comprehensive checks were conducted on the line's operating environment, foundations, insulators, and connection points to guarantee its safe and stable operation.

Deng Yunchen, an inspector, noted that "as one of the key transmission lines for Jingyihuo railway power supply, the 110 kV Huanggu line operates in a complex and harsh environment, passing through mountainous areas and the Gobi Desert, which poses significant challenges to inspection work." To date, 281 base poles and towers along the 110 kV Huanggu line have been inspected, with no potential hazards identified. Moving forward, the company will strictly adhere to the Spring Festival power supply assurance requirements, fully commit to promoting these efforts, closely monitor weather changes, conduct focused inspections on critical load lines, and implement multiple measures to ensure stable and orderly power supply during the Spring Festival, safeguarding the lights of Bortala with practical actions.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company