State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company: The first all-green electricity smart energy service station in Bortala Prefecture is put into use

BOLE, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 26, State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company held a flag-awarding ceremony for the "Xuelian • Bright Station" and the all-green electricity smart energy service station at the intelligent business hall on Beijing Road in Bole City. This marks the completion and operation of the first "Xuelian • Bright Station" and all-green electricity smart energy service station in Bortala Prefecture.

This station has introduced an advanced intelligent integrated energy production and display system, a small intelligent integrated energy network integrating power generation, storage, charging, and utilization. It is divided into two parts: the inner hall and the outer hall. It has four functional areas: the green energy production display area, the green energy consumption display and experience area, the smart energy display and interaction area, and the Xuelian Bright Station service area. The electricity for production and living in the station is all generated by a combined power generation method of roof photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic curtain walls, and photovoltaic sunflowers, realizing pure green electricity and "zero carbon emissions."

"On the station's data display platform, the whole process of power generation, energy storage, and power consumption can be clearly seen. While customers are charging, they can intuitively see their own power consumption, truly realizing transparent consumption for customers." Wang Yongli, director of the company's marketing service center, introduced.

It is understood that this station can not only realize the production, consumption, display, and experience of new green integrated energy, but also provide consulting services such as consultations and introductions to green electricity and green certificate businesses for the masses. At the same time, it also takes into account warm volunteer services such as rest, drinking water, and charging. It has been awarded the title of popular science education base by the Science and Technology Association of the autonomous prefecture.

In the next step, the company will give full play to the advantages of the station, do a good job in green electricity smart energy services, shoulder social responsibilities such as popularizing science and education, spreading knowledge, and promoting the concept of energy conservation and environmental protection, provide more high-quality and efficient power services for the majority of power customers, and empower and sustain the high-quality development of the local economy.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Electric Power Supply Company