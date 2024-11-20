State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: Accelerating the Commissioning of the "Chasing the Light" Project

BORTALA, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20th, State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company mobilized employees to advance the completion of the "Chasing the Light" project, a 1-million-kilowatt new energy initiative in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture. The project includes a 100,000-kilowatt heat storage solar thermal power plant and a 900,000-kilowatt photovoltaic installation, with a total investment of 6.2 billion yuan.

The photovoltaic component, including two supporting booster and collection stations, has completed construction and entered the project acceptance phase. The solar thermal plant is in the final stages of civil construction, with equipment installation underway. As part of its efforts, the company established a "one-stop" service workstation to streamline grid connection services, offering personalized, one-on-one support and real-time problem resolution for new energy developers.

During acceptance inspections, technical teams specializing in substation maintenance, metering, power dispatching, and control performed thorough evaluations of equipment such as wiring and relay protection devices. They also provided direct guidance on power transmission planning and maintenance protocols to ensure seamless integration with the grid.

"This is the largest new energy project under construction in the region and the first solar thermal station in Bortala," said Li Juan, Supervisor at the Power Dispatching and Control Center. "Solar thermal power offers continuous and stable energy, unlike photovoltaic systems that depend on weather. Once operational, it will alleviate grid peak-shaving pressures and enhance evening power supply."

The photovoltaic system is set for commissioning in December 2024, bringing the region's new energy capacity to over 3 million kilowatts. The solar thermal plant is expected to go live in early 2025, providing a stable 100,000-kilowatt power supply during peak hours. Upon full commissioning, the project will generate 2.04 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving 620,000 tons of coal and reducing carbon emissions by 1.69 million tons.

Moving forward, State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company will focus on final acceptance inspections, grid connection, and transmission line construction to ensure the project meets its milestones and contributes to the region's clean energy development.

