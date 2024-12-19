State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: Achieving the Application of Feeder Automation

BORTALA, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18th at 10:15, as the operation and maintenance personnel of the distribution network automation master station of State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company handed over the feeder automation function to the distribution network regulation and control personnel, it marked that the company had achieved the application of feeder automation.

It is known that feeder automation refers to using automated devices or systems to monitor the operation status of the distribution network, promptly detect faults in distribution lines and conduct analysis and location, and simultaneously carry out operations such as fault isolation and restoration of power supply in non-fault sections.

In order to standardize the input of feeder automation, the company attached great importance to it and made careful arrangements. It accelerated the verification and sorting of the fixed values of switch protection at all levels, reasonably configured the protection parameter settings of automated equipment at upper and lower levels. On the basis of meeting the configuration requirements of line protection at upper and lower levels, it reasonably configured protection parameters to ensure that in case of faults in the equipment at the rear end of the switch, signals could be sent correctly to provide the master station with the protection basis for feeder automation actions. Before the automated terminal equipment was put into the feeder automation function, a test plan for short-circuit faults at each node of the line was formulated. Through the offline mode of the master station, simulated fault information was injected to test the action situation of feeder automation and improve the relevant function configurations to ensure that the feeder automation function could operate correctly after being put into use.

Up to now, the company has cumulatively connected 802 switches and has fully put into use the interactive function of feeder automation. In the next stage, the company will continue to promote the application of feeder automation technology and arrange special personnel to formulate and optimize the feeder automation strategy to ensure accurate fault location and precise protection isolation, thereby significantly reducing the fault time and fault range and further improving the safe and reliable operation of the distribution network and the high-quality power supply service level.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company