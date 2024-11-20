State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: "Live-line Working + Power Generation" Helps Customers Use Electricity without Worries

BORTALA, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company successfully completed the expansion and reconstruction project of the 110 kV Mingzhu Substation in a live state by utilizing the "Live Working + Power Generation" operation mode, effectively contributing to the steady improvement of the power supply reliability of the power grid and guaranteeing the normal production and living electricity consumption of customers along the line.

To further enhance the power supply capacity of Wenquan County, the company has newly built the 110 kV Qingyuan Substation and initiated the expansion project of the 110 kV Mingzhu Substation to provide power supply for the Qingyuan Substation. Based on on-site surveys and technical demonstrations, it clearly defined the work tasks, personnel division, operation risk points, safety measures and other contents. By using two 3,000 kVA medium-voltage generator vehicles to supply power to six 10 kV lines, it achieved seamless switching of loads with "zero perception", satisfying the safe and reliable electricity consumption of more than 2,500 households in the jurisdiction.

To ensure the smooth progress of the renovation work of this substation, relevant personnel of the company rushed to the site one day in advance to take on-site safety measures. At about 18:00 on that day, with a clear sound of closing the switch, both of the two medium-voltage generator vehicles were successfully put into operation and transferred to carry all the loads of the subsequent sections of the lines. At 22:50, the renovation work of the 110 kV Mingzhu Substation was completed, the generator vehicles were disconnected from the power grid and withdrawn from operation, and the lines resumed their original operation modes.

This operation lasted for four hours, achieving zero power outage in the subsequent sections of the lines, zero perception by users, and zero loss of loads, comprehensively improving the power supply reliability of the jurisdiction.

The company will continue to follow the principle of "keeping power on whenever possible", continuously apply various new technologies and means, guarantee the electricity consumption for people's livelihood to the greatest extent, do a good job in various works such as live working and micro-grid power generation, and provide a safe and reliable guarantee for the peak winter load of the distribution network in Bortala Mongol Autonomous Prefecture.

SOURCE State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company