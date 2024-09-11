State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company: Sayram Scenic Area Achieves Green Operation

BORTALA, China, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural scenery of Sayram Lake is magnificent and beautiful, with its green waves rippling. The tourism popularity is increasing year by year.

In order to protect the ecological environment of Sayram Lake, in recent years, the scenic area has implemented a ban on grazing on 164,500 mu of grassland in the core area and relocated more than 900 herdsmen households and 200,000 livestock. 80 kilometers of fences have been set up around the lake and 12 management and protection stations have been established to prohibit tourists from entering the glacier and permanent snow area.

The area of Sayram Lake scenic area is 1,314 square kilometers. 21 power supply lines with a voltage level of 10 kV and above provide continuous power for the scenic area. In 2022, Sayram Lake was built into the first all-green electricity scenic area in Xinjiang. A power supply ring network was formed by means of buried cables. Charging piles were set up around the lake, an ecological parking lot was built, and low-carbon tourism transportation tools such as electric vehicles, bicycles, and hybrid vehicles were used.

The annual electricity consumption of Sayram Lake scenic area is 36 million kilowatt-hours. The development of the scenic area takes ecological tourism and green tourism as the main line. The "full electrification" transformation covers all aspects such as travel, accommodation, and play. More than 770 electricity customers such as hotels, shops, and food courts all adopt clean and stable power supply. The past coal-fired heating method has become history.

This year, State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has explored new ways to consume clean energy to help the green development of Sayram Lake. The "integrated photovoltaic storage and charging" demonstration project is promoted in the scenic area. Based on the existing green electricity, the construction of distributed photovoltaic microgrid is piloted and the application of V2G charging piles is promoted. Sayram Lake scenic area is built into a zero-carbon scenic area model from the four aspects of "source, grid, load, and storage".

