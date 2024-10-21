State Grid Bortara power supply company: The wind at the port lights up the lamps for migratory birds returning home

BORTARA, China, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-October, the Ebi Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve, located in the northwestern border of China, saw the arrival of migratory birds as scheduled, and a large number of rare birds arrived one after another, which outlined a beautiful autumn scenery of free flying.

Aibi Lake integrates ecological protection and biodiversity protection, is the national ecological security zone and an important ecological functional barrier area in Xinjiang, and is also the main breeding ground, wintering ground and resting place for various wild animals. The whole wetland is located in the wind channel area of Alashan Estuary, and the unique geographical environment gives rise to clean energy. As the power supply line of Aibi Lake Management and protection Station, the 10 kV integrated cable has been continuously extended to supply power in recent years, providing basic support for wildlife protection and ecological protection.

"Our main job every day is to daily patrol and check the growth of plants and this pest, and the activity law of this wild animal, that special attention is to anti-theft hunting, lake forest fire prevention." Last year, our two management stations were connected to electricity, using electric heating and PTZ surveillance video, which can monitor the protected area 360 degrees and find out what problems can be quickly reached the scene." said Bayin Caohute from the management area of the reserve.

The Aibi Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve has a total of 18 management and protection stations, and the annual wind power generation in Alashankou is nearly 1 billion KWH, with the utilization rate exceeding 95%. State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company adopts an "ecology + electricity" grid construction model, through the construction of artificial bird's nests, optimize the power supply grid of protected areas, etc., to create the best habitat for wildlife.

At present, the Aibi Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve has a total of 327 species of animals, more than 260 species of birds, of which 49 species of national first and second class protected animals. At the end of October, there will be three stations using wind power from Alashankou, and the wind energy of the port will be converted into electricity, waiting for wild animals and plants in this migration season, it will "light up" the return journey of hundreds of migratory birds.

