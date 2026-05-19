State Grid Changzhou Power Completes First Medium-Voltage Generator Parallel Operation via Ring Main Unit in Liyang

CHANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has successfully carried out its first 10 kV medium‑voltage generator parallel connection via ring main unit (RMU) for uninterrupted power supply during construction in Liyang, Changzhou. The milestone operation was completed at the 10 kV Gangji Line work site in the Zhuze Town Industrial Park, Liyang, enabling full continuity of power for downstream customers with zero outage during upstream maintenance.

This breakthrough marks the first application of medium‑voltage generator truck parallel operation through a ring main unit for seamless load transfer in the Liyang area. Unlike conventional temporary power supply methods that cause momentary outages during load switching, the new approach delivers truly interruption‑free service by connecting the mobile medium‑voltage generator directly to the RMU and forming a dual‑power supply mode using on‑board synchronous paralleling devices. This setup ensures seamless coordination between upstream maintenance and downstream power delivery, eliminating any impact on connected users.

Prior to execution, the technical team conducted multiple on‑site surveys, analyzed historical line load data, performed precise load forecasting, and fully accounted for road conditions and site constraints. A detailed and safety‑validated operation plan was developed and reviewed iteratively to guarantee reliable, stable paralleling and power transfer.

The successful implementation enriches State Grid Changzhou Power's technical toolkit for cable‑network live working and uninterrupted operations. Moving forward, the company will accelerate the wider adoption of advanced live working technologies to further elevate power supply reliability and service quality, providing robust energy support for local economic development and residential electricity use across Changzhou and Liyang.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company