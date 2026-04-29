State Grid Changzhou Power Pioneers Drone-Based Ultraviolet Imaging Technology for Precision Power Line Fault Detection

CHANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has deployed drone-based ultraviolet (UV) imaging technology for the first time to enable precision inspection of distribution lines in Liyang, Changzhou. The new technical solution supports early detection, accurate evaluation and timely disposal of hidden line defects, strengthening the reliability and operational safety of the local power grid.

Equipped with a professional UV imager, a DJI M350 drone executed automatic, high-precision scanning of key power facilities such as line insulators and wire connectors via preset flight routes. Distinct from conventional inspection approaches, UV imaging can sensitively capture ultraviolet signals triggered by electrical anomalies and identify subtle corona discharge defects invisible to the human eye. As a critical early warning sign of equipment failure, corona discharge can be detected in advance, enabling targeted troubleshooting and proactive risk prevention.

This smart inspection method allows maintenance teams to pinpoint faults remotely without pole climbing or close access to live equipment. It effectively boosts inspection efficiency and accuracy while eliminating safety hazards from high-altitude live-line operations, substantially elevating the overall safety and intelligence level of grid maintenance.

The adoption of drone UV imaging technology represents a key step in State Grid Changzhou Power's digital and intelligent upgrade of grid operation and maintenance. Centering on technology-enabled smart grid management, the company has advanced drone inspection from manual operation to autonomous cruising and established a comprehensive air-ground-space integrated inspection system.

Furthermore, the company has launched an intelligent early warning system powered by more than 10,000 high-definition monitoring devices, realizing round-the-clock real-time monitoring of line operating status and forming a standardized closed-loop mechanism for defect identification, assessment and rectification. With continuous technological innovation and refined management, State Grid Changzhou Power delivers stable, high-quality power supply, underpinning the secure operation of the regional power grid and sustaining local high-quality economic and social development.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company