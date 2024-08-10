State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company Develops Low-Voltage Generator Vehicle to Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Voltage and current outputs of the generator vehicle are normal, ensuring steady power supply to the low-voltage district!" On August 8, in the Liyang High-Tech Industrial Park, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company successfully utilized its innovatively developed low-voltage diesel generator vehicle for seamless grid integration, ensuring continuous power in the suburban warehouse low-voltage district during scheduled power outages. This application of low-voltage power generation technology is a first for the Changzhou area.

Currently in the critical phase of peak summer demand, planned power outages often result in prolonged electricity disruptions for residents, severely affecting their lives in hot weather. To address this, the State Grid subsidiary in Changzhou spearheaded the development of the low-voltage diesel generator vehicle. Beyond its quick deployment and intelligent operation, the vehicle's key feature is its ability to integrate with the municipal power grid without the user's awareness. This stealth mode of operation greatly enhances the electricity user experience and improves power supply reliability.

"Automatic parameter adjustments are made through the generator's onboard grid synchronization control system, allowing direct connection to the low-voltage network for seamless power continuity, effectively solving the problem of requiring two brief interruptions typical of traditional low-voltage generation methods," explained Zhao Zhong, a staff member at State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company. During this operation, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company carried out four tests on the generator's grid connectivity and disconnection under no-load and fluctuating load conditions. Rapid integration was achieved without the need for bypass switches, using a set of power cables and busbar clamps, an approach that is more convenient, cost-effective, and adaptable compared to traditional grid connection methods used within the province. The technical specifications of the low-voltage grid-integrated generator vehicle have all reached the expected targets.

This year, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has been actively exploring power generation under various scenarios. They have now implemented several innovative power generation modes that complement grid maintenance and construction, such as "uninterrupted operations + medium and low voltage joint generation," "integrated UPS vehicle + low voltage generation," and "unnoticed grid-integrated low voltage generation." Going forward, Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to push for the adoption of such innovative technologies and equipment, constantly improving the level of electrical services and providing users with an enhanced power experience.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company