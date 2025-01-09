State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has inaugurated the first integrated window for green electricity certificates and carbon services in Changzhou

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company successfully launched the inaugural comprehensive window for green certificates and carbon services at the power reception area of the Liyang City power supply business hall. The establishment of this window signifies a significant milestone in Changzhou's transition towards a green and low-carbon economy.



The integrated window primarily serves export-oriented enterprises impacted by international green trade policies, companies involved in green supply chains, and businesses aiming to independently reduce emissions. It aims to assist enterprises in rapidly adapting to new regulations and requirements for low-carbon development, support corporate carbon emission management and green supply chain construction, and foster new low-carbon competitive advantages. Customers can inquire about green electricity certificates and carbon services both online and offline, with experts from the Urban Research Institute providing responses within one working day.



Changzhou is dedicated to building a new energy capital and has established a comprehensive "photovoltaic, energy storage, transmission, application, and network" industrial ecosystem. As a pioneer in the "Electric China County Demonstration" initiative, Liyang is actively promoting the transformation of new energy from production and manufacturing to scenario-based applications. Jiangsu Times has successfully developed a "zero-carbon factory" leveraging advanced energy storage technology, setting a benchmark for high-quality and sustainable enterprise development.



State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company will continue to uphold the "Chang le Electric" service philosophy, enhance collaboration with various stakeholders, jointly explore innovative pathways for green energy development, promote the healthy growth of the green power certificate and carbon service market, and contribute to elevating the quality of city construction in Changzhou to new heights.

