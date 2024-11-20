State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company Transforms Material Pickup with Self-Service Terminals

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company has unveiled a game-changing innovation at Qinglong Warehouse: self-service terminals for material pickup. On November 18, Ling Chen, a project management center staff member, seamlessly retrieved 35 transmission line connecting fittings in under ten minutes using the new system. This represents a dramatic improvement over the previous process, which required a phone appointment followed by up to two hours waiting for a warehouse employee to provide access.

The manual material pickup process was fraught by inefficiencies such as time-consuming phone appointments, delayed guided access, and inconsistent handwritten work permits. In response, State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company developed a micro-material self-service model. This cloud-based platform utilizes IoT and big data technologies to offer six core functions, including appointment scheduling and automated billing and payment processing, significantly enhancing warehouse service quality, operational efficiency, and internal management.

Qinglong Warehouse has also embraced the Chang Le Dian (CLD) quality service initiative, refining its internal evaluation framework. The establishment of CLD green chain service stations and an upgraded information system has enabled the warehouse to provide real-time updates and seamless inquiry capabilities. Digital work orders have streamlined approximately 30% of processes, reducing material receipt and issuance times. Notably, the warehouse rooftop features a solar photovoltaic system, achieving full energy self-sufficiency and marking a significant step towards a full transition to environmentally responsible services.

Currently, over 80% of micro-material pickups are conducted through self-service terminals, greatly enhancing customer satisfaction. Material delivery timeliness has surpassed 99%. State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company continues to lead in material service innovation, driving quality and efficiency improvements across the power sector.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company