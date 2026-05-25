State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company Upgrades Community Charging Facilities to Facilitate Green Mobility

CHANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company (State Grid Changzhou) recently announced the successful completion and energization of a supporting power project for centralized electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Chengbei Community in Jintan District, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province. The newly installed box-type transformer is now fully operational, delivering reliable power supply and providing robust energy support for residents' green travel.

Constructed in the early years, Chengbei Community faces inadequate infrastructure. With the surging ownership of new energy vehicles (NEVs) among residents, the demand for convenient charging solutions has grown exponentially. The construction of centralized charging stations required multi-party coordination among investors, the community committee, and property management.

Taking a proactive service approach, State Grid Changzhou organized multiple on-site coordination meetings to negotiate and resolve key challenges, including power access, substation siting, and construction scheduling. The company ultimately formulated an optimized implementation plan. Despite complex underground pipelines and limited operating space within the community, the project team efficiently completed on-site construction, ensuring the charging stations were ready for immediate use upon completion.

The commissioning of the new power facilities effectively alleviates the charging shortage for residents in Chengbei Community and surrounding areas, significantly enhancing the supporting infrastructure of the old residential community.

Since the start of 2026, State Grid Changzhou has prioritized meeting the demand for green mobility through a series of targeted initiatives:

Launching its first key project to enhance community charging service capabilities;

Facilitating the opening of Jintan's first three public bus charging stations to the public;

Building new supplementary charging stations for long-distance rural-urban bus routes in Jintan;

Expanding the network of convenient public charging service points.

These measures have substantially improved residents' sense of gain, happiness, and security in electricity use.

Moving forward, State Grid Changzhou will continue to prioritize people's livelihood needs and actively integrate into the urban renewal of old communities. The company will further optimize the layout of the local charging network to promote the adoption of green mobility. By providing more reliable power guarantees and customer-centric services, State Grid Changzhou is committed to driving the coordinated development of urban regeneration and low-carbon transportation, contributing solid power support to the construction of a resource-saving and environmentally friendly society.

SOURCE State Grid Changzhou Power Supply Company