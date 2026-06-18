State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company: 5-Minute Response Warms Customers' Hearts

DINGXI, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's sweltering at noon. I made the call only five minutes ago, yet you rushed over right away and fixed the power fault in no time. Now I can cook without worry again. The electricians also told me tips on safe electricity use—your power service is absolutely fantastic!" On June 12, Ms. Liu Fangming, a resident of Room 102, Family Compound of Dingxi Anding District Civil Affairs Bureau in Gansu Province, spoke with heartfelt gratitude and praise as she looked at the two on-duty electricians from the Emergency Repair Team of Heping Power Supply Station, State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company, whose faces were bright red from the blazing sun.

It was past 12 noon that day. Ms. Liu's induction cooker suddenly cut out while she was cooking. She dialed the station's emergency repair hotline just hoping for a solution. Upon receiving the call, two on-duty staff including Zhou Xuefeng responded instantly and hurried to the site fully equipped with tools and common spare parts. Drawing on their rich experience, they quickly identified the root cause: a faulty air switch inside the customer's electricity meter box. With standardized, proficient and well-organized operations, they eliminated the hidden electrical hazard for the resident.

Power was restored in a flash. The induction cooker hummed back to life, steam rising again from the pot, drawing smiles from everyone present.

In recent years, Anding District Power Supply Company has consistently upheld the corporate mission of "Power Industry Serves the People". It has continuously optimized its emergency repair response mechanism, cut down fault handling time, and strived to resolve electricity-related urgent difficulties and concerns of customers. For routine repair requests or sudden power failures alike, repair crews rush to the scene at top speed. With professional expertise and thoughtful service, they build a solid line of defense for safe power consumption among local residents. This ultra-fast 5-minute response serves as a vivid epitome of the company's efforts to upgrade power service quality and practice the customer-centric service philosophy.

Going forward, the company will keep focusing on residents' power demand, deepen its commitment to serving the people, further streamline service procedures and boost emergency repair efficiency. It will bridge the "last mile" of power services to safeguard safe and pleasant power use for local customers, earning recognition and trust from the general public through tangible actions.

SOURCE State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company