State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company: On-site Inspection for Electrical Hazards to Ensure Stable Power Supply for Anding District Science and Technology Museum

DINGXI, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To guarantee reliable power for exhibition displays, research and study activities and scientific equipment at Anding District Science and Technology Museum, and strengthen fire safety in science and education venues, staff from State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company carried out a comprehensive special inspection and rectification of potential electrical hazards at the museum on June 2.

As a core popular science education base in Anding District, the museum opens to primary and secondary school students and the public all year round. It is equipped with a wide variety of electromagnetic science exhibits, multimedia interactive devices, large LED screens and constant-temperature display cabinets. With dense power supply points, surging visitor flows during holidays and fluctuating power loads, the venue sets high requirements for power supply reliability.

During the inspection, two power operation and maintenance workers wore safety helmets, cotton work uniforms and protective gloves as required. Holding clamp meters, they opened wall-mounted distribution boxes one by one, carefully checked the operation of smart electricity meters and tightness of wire connections, and accurately measured circuit current and load data. They focused on hidden dangers such as aging wire insulation, loose terminal connections and inadequate dust and moisture protection of power distribution equipment.

Following the venue layout, the inspectors conducted patrols in sections across exhibition areas, public corridors and backstage equipment rooms. They filed and inspected dedicated power lines for interactive experiment stations, hall landscape lighting and large science popularization screens item by item. For irregular wiring inside some distribution boxes and missing protective sleeves on old branch lines found on site, maintenance workers tidied up wires and supplemented insulating accessories immediately to eliminate hidden risks on the spot.

In combination with the daily operation of the museum, the staff also shared practical tips with venue managers, including peak-shifting power use skills, key points of line inspection in hot and humid weather, and emergency response procedures for sudden power outages. They also gave hands-on guidance on troubleshooting simple daily faults.

The all-round inspection covered all power distribution facilities in the museum and removed multiple concealed electrical hazards, solidifying the foundation of power safety from the source. Going forward, State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company will include the science and technology museum in the regular inspection list for key customers. In light of power consumption characteristics during peak research and study periods in winter and summer vacations, the company will conduct load prediction and power consumption optimization in advance. It will continue to deliver thoughtful and proactive power support to fuel the steady development of science popularization and education in Anding District.

SOURCE State Grid Dingxi Anding District Power Supply Company