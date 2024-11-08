State Grid Drives Rapid Expansion of Renewable Energy in Wuzhong, Ningxia

WUZHONG, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – State Grid Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply Company recently conducted a thorough evaluation of the operational efficiency and safety protocols of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and electrical connections at the 50th Solar Power Station located in Taiyangshan Town, Hongsibao District.

As Ningxia ramps up its efforts with the 100-Day Initiative to meet its annual development goals, the region is witnessing unprecedented growth in renewable energy. Wuzhong is ideally positioned to emerge as a leading environmentally responsible city boasting a strategic location, abundant wind and solar resources, robust power infrastructure, and a dense cluster of renewable energy projects.

State Grid Ningxia Wuzhong Power Supply Company is playing a crucial role in optimizing resource allocation across the power grid. The company is actively upgrading grid architecture, broadening the scope of power load management centers and systems at municipal and county levels, and deploying a cohesive supply management strategy to ensure consistent power availability and reliability. These initiatives are integral in hastening the local energy transition.

Wuzhong currently hosts 13 grid-connected energy storage facilities with a combined capacity of 1,650,000 kW / 3,300,000 kWh. By year end, the number is projected to grow to 15 stations, enhancing the total capacity to 1,950,000 kW / 3,900,000 kWh. The expansion will further solidify Wuzhong's leadership in Ningxia's energy storage market.

SOURCE State grid Wuzhong power supply company