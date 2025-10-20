State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Solidly carry out special inspections after rain to strengthen the safety defense line of the power grid

LINXIA, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of October 8th, the Linxia area experienced a significant rainfall. In order to promptly inspect the hidden dangers of power grid equipment after the rain and ensure the safe and reliable power supply, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company quickly responded and organized operation and maintenance personnel to conduct special inspections of power facilities in the jurisdiction, including important lines, substations, and low-lying areas, to fully ensure the safe and stable operation of the Linxia power grid.

State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company carefully deployed inspection forces and formed multiple special inspection teams to go to the front line. At the inspection site of the power transmission and distribution lines, the staff adopted a three-dimensional inspection mode of "drone aerial photography + foot inspection" to focus on inspecting the lines along the riverbank, low-lying areas, and geological hazard points. Carefully check whether the tower foundation is sunk, whether the cable is firm, and whether the insulator is broken or flashover marks. Clean up the tree debris and floating objects in the line passage at the same time to eliminate the risk of foreign objects hanging.

For core facilities such as substations, operation and maintenance personnel conducted "carpet-style" inspections, focusing on checking the leakage and water accumulation in cable trenches and cable shafts, testing the temperature and humidity inside switch cabinets to ensure the insulation performance of equipment, clearing debris from drainage pipes, verifying the reserve of flood prevention materials, and using infrared thermometers to accurately measure the temperature of key equipment such as transformers and circuit breakers to ensure good equipment operating conditions.

Next, the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will regularly carry out special inspections and hazard investigations after rain, continuously improve the health level of equipment and emergency response capabilities, effectively strengthen the safety defense line of the power grid, and provide strong power support for the economic and social development of the entire state and the lives of the people.

SOURCE State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company