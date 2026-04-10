State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company: Mobile Umbrella-Type Crossing Frame Makes Its Debut

KASHGAR, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 8th, at the construction site of the 35kV supporting outgoing project of Kashgar Liushuwang 110kV Substation, a mobile umbrella-type crossing frame made its debut. State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company efficiently completed the crossing operation over the 10kV distribution line below without interrupting power supply, truly achieving "zero perception" for users during the construction period.

It is understood that the equipment, shaped like a huge "mechanical umbrella", is lifted into the air by a supporting crane boom. Operators do not need to work at heights; instead, they can remotely control the deployment, rotation, pitching and precise positioning of the crossing frame from 50 meters away using a dedicated wireless remote control. This has shortened the time originally required for building insulation shielding from several days to a few hours, achieving a qualitative leap in construction efficiency. The overall construction time has been reduced from three days to one and a half days, greatly accelerating the project progress.

According to Fu Wei, the project manager, the equipment is equipped with a near-electricity detection and alarm system, which can real-time monitor the electric field intensity to ensure an absolute safe distance from live lines. At the same time, it can quickly load front and rear net-sealing devices to form a three-dimensional protection, providing a "double insurance" for the lines below.

The first successful application of the mobile umbrella-type crossing frame in Kashgar Prefecture is a vivid practice of the company's infrastructure sector transforming towards "mechanization, intelligence and minimal human intervention". It has accumulated valuable experience for future crossing operations in complex scenarios such as highways and railways, and is of great significance for improving power supply reliability and optimizing the business environment.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company