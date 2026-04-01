Xinjiang's First High-Altitude County-Level Smart Microgrid Completes Full-Scenario Verification

KASHGAR, China, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31st, with the completion of system integration tests including black start and microgrid control strategy verification performance indicators, the system-level test of the green, intelligent and self-healing smart microgrid in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County (hereinafter referred to as "Taxkorgan County"), Xinjiang, was fully concluded. This marks that Xinjiang's first high-altitude county-level microgrid has completed full-scenario and full-working-condition functional verification and officially possesses the conditions for grid-connected stable operation.

Located on the plateau border, Taxkorgan County has an average altitude of over 3,000 meters, characterized by harsh cold climate and complex terrain. Due to its weak power grid structure and long power supply radius, the county has long been confronted with the dual challenges of insufficient power supply reliability and difficulty in renewable energy consumption. To address the plateau power supply dilemma and ensure the stable power supply for county-level people's livelihood, ports and important loads, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company took the lead in constructing the Taxkorgan County Microgrid Demonstration Project. The project innovatively adopts a composite power supply mode of "renewable energy + grid-forming energy storage", integrating 15 MW of grid-forming energy storage and 6 MW of distributed photovoltaic power, and building a new-type power supply system featuring coordination between main and distribution microgrids, intelligent stratification and resilient support.

This system-level test lasted 8 days, covering core scenarios such as grid-connected operation, off-grid operation, grid-connected to off-grid switching and black start. It focused on verifying the key capabilities of the microgrid, including coordinated interaction with the main power grid, independent power supply in isolated grid mode and rapid self-healing recovery, and systematically tested the comprehensive performance such as source-grid-load-storage coordinated control, efficient renewable energy consumption and emergency power supply guarantee. Test results show that all technical indicators of the microgrid meet the design standards, with rapid system response and stable operation, and can realize uninterrupted power supply for core loads in case of faults.

As an important practice for the implementation of the "dual carbon" goals in border areas, after the commissioning of this microgrid, it can realize independent closed-loop operation in the event of main grid failures, effectively ensuring reliable power supply for key areas such as county seats, hospitals and government organs. It will significantly improve the self-sufficiency capacity and anti-disturbance capacity of the terminal power grid, promote the local consumption of clean energy, and help the green transformation of the energy structure in border areas. This project not only builds a solid energy security barrier for the Pamir Mountains, but also becomes a replicable and promotable practical model for the construction of new-type power systems in border areas, which is of great significance for promoting the high-quality development of energy in high-altitude border areas.

In the next step, taking this test as an opportunity, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will continuously optimize the operation and management of the microgrid, deepen technological iteration and scenario application, accelerate the transformation and promotion of achievements, and constantly improve the level of power supply guarantee in high-altitude border areas. It will empower rural revitalization and guard the peace of the national border with reliable power, and contribute more to the green and low-carbon transformation and high-quality development of energy in Xinjiang.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company