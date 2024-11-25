State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company made every effort to cope with the cold wave weather to ensure that the masses stay warm for the winter

KUITUN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since November 23, the Kuitun area of Xinjiang has suffered continuous snowfall and cold weather, and the minimum temperature has dropped to -15°C, which posed a severe test to the production and life of the local people and the stable operation of power facilities. In the face of this extreme weather, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company responded quickly and took a series of effective measures to ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid and ensure that the people can spend the winter warmly.

In order to ensure the reliable power supply of the power grid during the severe cold weather, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has increased the inspection of key power equipment and facilities. For important transmission lines and substations, the company uses advanced scientific and technological means to organize professionals to use drones with high-definition cameras and infrared thermal imagers to conduct high-altitude inspections. The drone, with its flexible maneuverability and powerful capabilities, successfully traverses complex terrain and conducts exhaustive inspections of areas that are difficult for humans to reach. Through infrared thermal imaging technology, the staff can find the heating defects of line joints, insulators and other parts in time, and quickly take measures to repair them, effectively eliminating potential safety hazards.

In addition, according to the data provided by the power big data analysis platform, the State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company also deeply analyzes the historical electricity consumption data and the real-time power load change trend during the current cold wave, reasonably allocates power resources, and optimizes the operation mode of the power grid. At the same time, the company actively reserves emergency repair materials and equipment, and organizes a number of emergency repair teams to be on call 24 hours a day. In the event of a sudden failure, the repair team can respond quickly and restore the power supply in time to minimize the impact on the lives of the masses.

In the future, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company will continue to pay close attention to weather changes, continuously improve emergency response capabilities and service levels, and provide more solid power guarantee for economic and social development and people's better life.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company