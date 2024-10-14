State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company: Power escorts the "silver flower" harvesting season

Kuitun, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, in the 400-mu cotton field of Sun Qiang, a cotton farmer in Laoshawan Town, Shawan City, cotton plants were covered with bolls. Large cotton pickers were running at full capacity to pick the new cotton. The cotton farmers' faces were filled with happiness.

In 2024, the cotton planting area in Shawan City is 1.6207 million mu. The full-process mechanization rate of cotton production reaches 99%. Meanwhile, every link of cotton production, acquisition, and processing is inseparable from reliable power supply.

During the peak period of cotton harvest, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company provides a "one-stop" power supply service for cotton farmers. It regularly goes door-to-door to check the safety measures of electric motor wells, transformers, switches, and power lines in cotton planting areas, and investigates hidden dangers such as line aging and illegal wiring. It arranges the work schedule in reverse order and addresses problems affecting power supply quality such as heavy overload and low voltage in rural power grids, eliminating potential electricity safety hazards from the root.

"The staff come to escort the electricity consumption for our cotton planting to ensure the growth of our cotton. They take the initiative to help us check equipment such as motor wells and help our cotton planting increase production and income." said local cotton farmer Sun Qiang.

As cotton acquisition work approaches, the ginning factory of Qinling Cotton Industry Co., Ltd. in Laoshawan Town is making relevant preparations. The company further strengthens the safety barrier for cotton acquisition and processing work by continuously strengthening safety electricity inspection, optimizing the acquisition process and service, strengthening management and control of production and processing links, and strengthening safety production publicity and training, promoting high-quality production.

The company's staff were actively carrying out safety electricity inspection services, investigating potential power safety hazards on the special line of the ginning factory, discovering potential problems such as wire aging, equipment overload, and illegal electricity consumption, preventing safety accidents such as fires and equipment damage caused by power failures, and ensuring the smooth progress of enterprise production activities.

As of now, the company has taken the initiative to conduct comprehensive inspections for cotton farmers for free 28 times, assisted in rectifying 12 safety hazards, and distributed over 600 power safety manuals, ensuring reliable electricity consumption.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company