State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company Serves red scenic area with full power

KUITUN, China, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tianshan Road live-action theater in Duku is located near the Duku base camp. In recent years, Dushanzi District has explored a new pattern of red tourism driving deep integration of culture and tourism according to local conditions and promoted the high-quality development of the tourism industry. State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company has continuously upgraded power supply services and extended service scopes, safeguarded Duku's red tourism with reliable power supply, and helped red tourism be fully charged with energy.

On September 3, Fan Jie and Saiwerding, members of the Party member service team of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, inspected the lines and electrical equipment in the Tianshan Road live-action theater in Duku. During the inspection, the service team members successively carried out inspection tours on the meter box, switches and other power distribution lines in the theater to see if there was any discharge phenomenon in the lines, whether the connection points of line equipment were firm and whether the operation of transformers was in good condition.

It is reported that this theater is based on the heroic deeds of the road builders in building the Duku Highway and deeply interprets their spiritual outlook of fearing no difficulties and forging ahead bravely. Since the theater started business in April, the company has organized the Party member service team to enter the theater six times to carry out safety power inspection and helped solve four hidden dangers, making safe and high-quality reliable electricity fully cover, in all directions and without blind corners to illuminate the theater.

