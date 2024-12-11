State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company steadily promotes the construction of a new generation of centralized control system

KUITUN, China, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company successfully demonstrated the powerful functions of the new generation of centralized control system at Kuitun centralized control station. On December 11, abnormal information suddenly appeared on the large visual screen of the centralized control station. The monitored personnel on duty responded quickly and accurately reported the accident to the dispatching department, including protection action information and switching information. As the "eye" and "hand" of grid equipment, the new generation of centralized control system monitors the operation status of power grid equipment in real time, detects and processes equipment abnormalities in a timely manner, and ensures the safe and stable operation of the power grid.

Kuitun central control station has realized multi-dimensional monitoring of equipment information, which not only covers traditional "four remote" information, but also provides intuitive and comprehensive equipment operation status viewing through the "remote intelligent inspection system". As a remote intelligent inspection demonstration station of State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company, 220 kV Chongguangchang has built a "high and low" three-dimensional all-round inspection system, which greatly improves the inspection efficiency and accuracy.

In the next three years, Kuitun centralized control station will continue to expand the coverage of remote intelligent patrol, and it is expected to increase the number of drones, indoor robots and high-definition videos to achieve a significant improvement in the total replacement rate of remote intelligent patrol of 220kV substations and the remote intelligent patrol replacement rate of 110kV substations. State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company will continue to improve the new generation of centralized control system, train operation and maintenance talents, and comprehensively improve the level of equipment operation and maintenance.

SOURCE State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company