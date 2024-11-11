State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company adopts the "manual inspection + intelligent monitoring" mode to ensure users have a warm winter

LIAOCHENG, China, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, Pang Jinhu and Xue Ruiguo, employees of State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company, carried out inspections of 44 sets of "coal to electricity" supporting grid equipment in 12 villages along the 10kV Jinzhao line in Liaocheng City, Shandong Province.

"Coal to electricity" - it is to change the traditional heating method of distributed coal to clean energy heating by electric heating, such as air source heat pump, electric boiler, etc. instead of traditional briquettes and coal boilers. "Coal to electricity" not only changes the way of heating, but also affects the environment, energy structure and the quality of life of residents.

After inspecting the line and equipment, Pang Jinhu sent a message in the "Warm winter" wechat group of Liaocheng Power Supply Company: the temperature of the 10 kV Jinzhao line equipment is normal and the line operating environment is normal. After seeing the information, Zhu Jianfeng, a staff member of the power supply service command center of the company, checked the real-time load current of the Jinzhao line and the maximum load of the distribution transformer through the power supply service command system. After confirming that there is no abnormality, he continued to wait for feedback from other on-site inspection personnel.

In order to ensure the warmth in winter for the people, the State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company adopts the "manual inspection + intelligent monitoring" mode to protect the city's 156,000 "coal to electricity" customers. Zhu Jianfeng introduced the company organized personnel to patrol the large load of "coal to electricity" lines and equipment, and reported the situation in a timely manner. The power supply service command center reports the information comprehensively, checks the load data of lines and equipment and the abnormal conditions of equipment through the power supply service command system, strengthens the special monitoring and dedicated screen monitoring of abnormal operation conditions such as heavy overload and low voltage, and changes the passive treatment to advance prevention. They also act the role of the power distribution automation master station, to achieve automatic fault interval identification, accurate locking, and non-fault interval second-level power supply recovery, to maximize the protection of people's electricity use.

