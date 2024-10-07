State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company: "pile" point green travel all the way worry-free

LIAOCHENG, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --"The transformer is operating normally, the charging pile operating system is operating normally, and the charging gun contact performance is good." On October 7, in order to strengthen the operation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging piles and ensure efficient and reliable charging services during the National Day holiday, members of the Communist Party service team of the State Grid Liaocheng Power Supply Company came to the Jichat high-speed service area to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the electric vehicle charging facilities here to ensure the safe operation of the charging piles.

With the introduction of national policies such as energy conservation, emission reduction and green environmental protection, more and more people now choose electric vehicles as a travel tool, especially during holidays, the demand for charging piles is very strong. To this end, the company took early action, coordinated arrangements, centralized deployment of professional forces, and carried out a comprehensive special patrol of the charging stations in the service area before the holiday, so as to achieve real-time supervision and orderly management, and ensure that the owner can charge at ease. At the same time, it also explained how to correctly use the charging pile to the customers who came to charge, and guided the download of the "SGCC Online" app to bring a full range of quality experience to electric vehicle customers. The company also relies on the State Grid smart car networking platform to carry out 24-hour online operation monitoring, through the "Internet + professional services" charging facilities lean operation and maintenance system, effectively ensure the safe and stable operation of charging facilities, and provide new energy owners with a safer, high-quality and convenient charging experience.

