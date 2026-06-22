State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company: Power Illuminates Millennia-Old Ceramic Charm, Craftsmanship Safeguards the Torch of Intangible Cultural Heritage

DINGXI, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The millennia-long ceramic art of Majiayao unfolds like poetry, nourished by the cultural heritage nurtured by the Taoshui River stretching a hundred li. As a vital booster for the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, power lays a solid foundation for the growth of local cultural industries. Recently, State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company took proactive responsibility and delivered targeted energy support. Its staff conducted routine equipment inspections at Lintao Xinyuan Antique Pottery Development Co., Ltd., wholeheartedly safeguarding the steady development of the intangible cultural heritage industry and reviving traditional culture with consistent, reliable power supply.

Stable Power Guarantees Upgraded Development of Intangible Cultural Heritage Industries

Lintao Xinyuan Antique Pottery Development Co., Ltd. is a key local enterprise carrying forward the Majiayao pottery craftsmanship. Its entire production process relies on electrical machinery, including clay mixers, clay kneaders, wheel-throwing machines, trimming lathes and electric kilns. These complete sets of equipment impose stringent requirements on power quality and voltage stability. Particularly during firing in electric kilns, voltage fluctuations or unexpected power outages will easily disrupt temperature control inside kilns, resulting in mass scrapping of pottery works and irreversible economic losses for the enterprise.

The company provides exclusive one-on-one services via district managers and includes the pottery firm in the streamlined power service system for micro and small enterprises. Workers regularly visit the workshop to identify hidden electrical risks in power lines, switches and kiln facilities. A dedicated power guarantee mechanism for key customers has been established, featuring periodic equipment patrols and infrared temperature detection. Comprehensive emergency repair plans are refined to enable rapid response and expedited troubleshooting of sudden faults, fully securing stable operation of this intangible cultural heritage enterprise.

Power Accelerates the Construction of Cultural Venues

Beyond supporting the production of heritage crafts, the power company also fuels the development of cultural exhibition spaces. The Lintao Majiayao Culture Research & Exhibition Center serves as a core provincial and national platform for inheriting, displaying and promoting Majiayao intangible cultural heritage.

During the project's construction phase, the company assigned dedicated staff to provide frontline customized services, listing the venue as a priority cultural livelihood project. It tailored a targeted power supply scheme and opened a green channel for power application procedures, streamlining approval steps and shortening processing cycles. The supporting power expansion project was finished 15 days ahead of schedule: two 500kVA dedicated transformers were newly installed, alongside high-voltage metering devices and intelligent switchgears, with 75 meters of dedicated power lines erected. These facilities form a robust power foundation for daily venue operation and cultural exhibitions.

Power Empowers Intangible Heritage, Ingenuity Passes Down Civilization

Moving forward, State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company will continue to deepen power services for cultural tourism and intangible heritage sectors while optimizing the business environment. With premium, efficient and dependable power support, the company will keep lighting the path of Majiayao cultural inheritance, allowing the thousand-year ceramic charm to shine brilliantly and endure perpetually in the new era.

SOURCE State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company