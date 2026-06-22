State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company: Power Nourishes Green Farmlands, Care Safeguards Rural Summer Safety

DINGXI, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early summer brings vigorous growth of all living things and busy farm work in the fields. To meet the electricity demand of summer agricultural production and fully guarantee reliable power supply for farmland irrigation and facility agriculture in early summer, State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company made advance arrangements and took proactive actions on June 18. Focusing on the critical summer peak power supply period, the company dispatched staff to farmlands across all townships to accurately match farmers' power needs. With high-quality power supply and thoughtful services, it provided solid backing for summer agricultural production.

"Right now is the crucial power-consuming period for vegetable greenhouse maintenance and farmland irrigation. Sufficient power and considerate services give us greater confidence in farming," said Wang Quanhu, a villager from the 4th Group of Sanxian Village, Manwa Township.

As early summer witnesses both booming agricultural production and tight power guarantee, the company's rural revitalization task force stationed in Manwa Township took the initiative to visit farmlands every day to precisely survey farmers' electricity demands. For large-scale growers and facility agricultural bases, the team offered exclusive power guidance, while helping tackle practical difficulties in agricultural supplies and farming techniques. Agricultural technicians were invited to give on-site demonstrations to guide scientific planting and efficient power consumption. Meanwhile, comprehensive publicity on safe agricultural electricity use and hidden danger inspections were carried out, with zero-distance door-to-door services delivered to build a solid safety barrier for power use in agricultural production.

In line with the summer peak power guarantee plan and local agricultural conditions in Lintao County, the company opened a green channel for agricultural power consumption. Relying on rural power service grids and WeChat service groups for each village, the team tracked farmers' electricity demands in real time through online and offline coordination. Power application procedures were streamlined with priority acceptance and connection, ensuring instant application and rapid response for agricultural power needs.

The company conducted full-coverage safety inspections on farmland motor-pumped wells, irrigation power lines and greenhouse power distribution facilities within its jurisdiction, troubleshooting defects well by well and equipment by equipment. It strived to ensure stable and reliable irrigation power in early summer and during high-temperature peak loads, letting farmers irrigate and use electricity without worries. Solid power support was delivered to advance high-standard farmland construction and secure stable grain output and increased farmers' income.

Take early actions for summer peak power supply; empower agriculture with electricity to boost rural revitalization.

Going forward, State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company will stay fully committed to power guarantee, earnestly safeguard grid operation in early summer and optimize agricultural power services. Full-power supply will guard bumper harvests of farmlands, injecting strong momentum into rural revitalization in Lintao County.

SOURCE State Grid Lintao Power Supply Company