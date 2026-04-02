State Grid Ningdong Power Co., Ltd. Accelerates Construction Progress of Business Expansion Projects Through Government-Enterprise Collaboration

NINGDONG, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27th, to meet the construction needs of the Yizheng Chemical Fiber user connection project, State Grid Ningdong Power Co., Ltd. organized Party member backbones from the construction sector to carry out a themed Party Day activity. They conducted an in-depth re-survey of the project route on-site and advanced the preparation of construction drawings simultaneously, deeply integrating Party building initiatives with on-site project construction to further accelerate the implementation progress of the Yizheng Chemical Fiber project.

The Yizheng Chemical Fiber project is a key investment promotion project supported and guaranteed by the autonomous region and the Ningdong Base Management Committee. Its cable route needs to cross the Changshang Line of Ningdong Railway, then run along the east side of Zhongtai Furui Technology Co., Ltd. to the north side of Guoneng Avenue, pass through the reserved square culvert to the south side, and then lay along the planned steam pipe gallery bridge of Yizheng Chemical Fiber to the newly-built cable well outside the user's wall. The project route is complex, involving multiple coordinating units, and requires multi-party collaboration in project advancement and construction technology.

Since the convening of the User Supporting Project Promotion Meeting by the Ningdong Base Management Committee, the company has responded promptly to the meeting arrangements. Focusing on the time node requirements of the project supporting works, the company has taken "Party Building + Infrastructure Construction" as the starting point and actively integrated into the project promotion working group of the Ningdong Base. It has established a government-enterprise joint construction and coordination mechanism with units such as the Construction and Transportation Bureau, Economic Development Bureau, and Natural Resources Bureau, integrating the handling of preliminary procedures for power supporting projects with the overall project approval process in both planning and advancement, and optimizing the handling links from the source.

After the start of the feasibility study, the company organized Party member technical personnel to conduct on-site investigation and surveying, accurately aligned with the needs of the Construction and Transportation Bureau, and comprehensively planned the construction of power lines together with the supporting pipe galleries and road construction of the project. It has strengthened collaborative cooperation with units such as Great Wall Water Affairs, Investment Company, and Pipe Gallery Company, accurately connected the power demand during the project's construction period, commissioning period and production period, planned the power grid load allocation in advance, and took the initiative to optimize the pipeline connection design. This promotes the synchronous planning and implementation of power pipelines and pipe galleries, avoids pipeline conflicts and secondary excavation from the source, ensures the seamless connection of various processes, and effectively improves the overall construction efficiency of the project.

SOURCE State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company