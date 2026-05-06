State Grid Ningdong Power Pioneers Intelligent Live-Line Maintenance with Robot-Driven Bird Repellent Installation

NINGDONG, China, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company successfully completed the installation of bird repellents using live-line working robots on the No. 003 pole of the 513 Renzhuang main line and the No. 007 pole of the 524 Mapaoquan main line at the 110kV Ciyaobao Substation. This marks the company's first intelligent live-line operation of its kind, ushering in a new era of intelligent operation and maintenance for its distribution network live-line work.

At the operation site, staff strictly implemented standardized safety management protocols and conducted comprehensive pre-operation inspections covering robot operating status, insulating protection equipment and professional tools. Under the coordinated command of ground personnel, the live-line robot was steadily lifted to the designated working position via an insulated bucket truck. Operators remotely controlled the entire process through an intelligent terminal.

Equipped with high-precision visual recognition and multi-dimensional perception positioning systems, the robot accurately identified the mounting position on the tower cross-arm. Its multi-degree-of-freedom mechanical arms flexibly adjusted postures to autonomously complete a full set of standardized procedures, including grabbing, positioning and installing bird repellents. The whole operation was characterized by precise positioning, smooth movement and high efficiency, achieving a flawless installation result.

Compared with traditional manual live-line work, the robot-based intelligent operation achieves three major breakthroughs in power grid maintenance.

First, it drastically reduces operational safety risks. The entire procedure requires no manual high-altitude close contact with live power equipment, completely eliminating potential hazards such as falls and electric shocks that prevail in conventional manual operations.

Second, it improves power supply reliability. The robot operation is implemented under live-line conditions with no power outage required, minimizing electricity supply disruptions to local industrial production and residential livelihoods.

Third, it significantly enhances operation quality and efficiency. Featuring higher operating accuracy and stronger stability than manual work, the robot effectively avoids human operational errors, greatly optimizing the overall efficiency and standardization of power grid maintenance work.

This successful application of live-line working robots represents a key milestone in State Grid Ningdong Power's digital and intelligent transformation of power grid operation and maintenance. It effectively addresses the longstanding pain points of traditional live-line work and accumulates valuable practical experience for scaling up intelligent power operation scenarios. The innovative practice also strengthens the power line's anti-bird-damage capability and accelerates the strategic shift of the company's live-line work from human-led operation to human-machine collaborative intelligent operation.

Moving forward, State Grid Ningdong Power will further empower grid operation and maintenance with technological innovation. The company will accelerate the promotion and application of intelligent power equipment, expand the robot's application scenarios covering line inspection, equipment installation and fault troubleshooting, and continuously upgrade the intelligence and professionalism of distribution network live-line operations. These efforts will provide solid and reliable technical support for the long-term safe, stable and efficient operation of the regional power grid.

SOURCE State Grid Ningdong Power Supply Company