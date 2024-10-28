State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company: electric escort set up the "Taobao village" on the way to change

HEZE, China, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanzizhang Village, Dingtao District, Heze City, Shandong Province, is a remote village located at the junction of three counties. In recent years, with the development of industrial agglomeration in the village, located in Heze City, it has become a veritable "Taobao village". According to statistics, 80% of the domestic fabric small benches and lazy sofas are produced here, and even sell well overseas. In the industrial park, dozens of logistics vans are coming and going, and workers in the workshop of the processing plant are busy and hot, with the help of automatic sorting equipment, quickly packaging and express loading all kinds of fabric products.

"Double Eleven" is approaching, order production has ushered in a peak, and the electricity load is rising. Five staff members of the Rainbow Communist Party Service team of State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company visited to assist in carrying out electrical safety inspections, monitoring the voltage and current parameters of equipment in the park, and customizing electrical solutions for local electricity needs to ensure that services promote the high-quality development of "Taobao Village". After focusing on the characteristics of the rapid growth of the Internet economy in Wanzizhang Village and the special requirements for the stability of the power supply, the State Grid Heze Power Supply Company of Shandong Province planned the power equipment and line layout in advance, reduced the power supply radius, and added a 10 kV line in the village, and added four 400 kVA transformers. In recent years, more than 140 local power grid upgrading projects have been implemented, meeting the electricity demand for the next seven or eight years, truly realizing the development of electricity and opening up the "last kilometer" of service enterprises. In accordance with the principle of "area segmentation, detail to households, responsibility to people", the company regularly organizes line maintenance personnel and grid managers to conduct detailed diagnosis of power lines and power facilities involving the industrial development of the "Taobao village", focusing on physical examination of switching lines and power equipment, and provide business guidance and technical services to users based on the power consumption situation of enterprises. They guide users to reasonably arrange production plans, so that the "Taobao village" merchants can use electricity safely and assuredly.

In addition, State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company Heze Power Supply Company also set up a power convenience service point in Wanzizhang "Taobao village", organized the station manager to visit regularly, continued to provide emergency maintenance, power maintenance, policy consultation and energy analysis and other menu services. Furthermore, they use unmanned inspection and other technologies to ensure that enterprises in the critical period can achieve zero downtime.

Village secretary Li Hongli confidently said: "Under the escort of strong electric power, now we have 57 physical processing plants in Wanzizhang Village, 128 online shops, 27 network companies, and sales exceeded 150 million last year." The deployment of dedicated personnel by the power supply company in our village has provided us with convenient and reliable electricity services, which has greatly boosted our confidence in pursuing further business growth and prosperity."

