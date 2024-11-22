State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company was the first enterprise to be certified as a "Green Sorting Center for Renewable Resources"

RIZHAO, China, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company ushered in a historic moment when China United International Certification (Beijing) Co., Ltd. issued the first certificate of "Renewable Resources Green Sorting Center Certified Enterprise" to the electric power enterprise. This marks a solid step in the field of green circular economy for State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company.

As the first power company to obtain this certification, State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company has been practicing the national "dual-carbon" strategy and actively promoting the construction of "no-waste factories" and "zero-carbon parks". Shandong Power Green Digital Intelligence Sorting Center, since its completion and commissioning in July, has leveraged digital intelligence innovation to achieve leading sorting efficiency, scientific research, and innovation throughout the network. The center's automated production line and intelligent library have been put into operation, resulting in a sorting efficiency that is more than 4 times higher than the traditional method, with an annual sorting capacity of up to 10,000 tons.

In the future, State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company will continue to deepen the construction of its waste recycling and reuse system, increase investment in technology research and development, and constantly push the company forward in the field of resource recycling to build an innovative model for a green recycling and reuse system, thus helping achieve economic and social green and low-carbon transformation.

SOURCE State Grid Shandong Rizhao Power Supply Company