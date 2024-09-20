State grid Weifang power supply Company: strong network benefit agriculture, paving rural Zhenxing road

WEIFANG, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- September 18, into the Weifang Linqu County Yeyuan street Wangshe village grape greenhouses, a string of round drum, water Lingling grapes hung with trellises, crystal clear under the sunlight in the autumn, emitting bursts of attractive fragrance. In the corner of the shed, the power supply service personnel of the State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company are inspecting the distribution facilities to ensure the safety and reliability of the plantation power supply.

In recent years, Yeyuan Street has invested 8 million yuan in the construction of a grape science and technology demonstration park, introducing more than 10 new grape varieties such as Moldova and Sunshine Rose for trial planting, and building the characteristic industrial park into a leading and demonstration area for rural revitalization in central Shandong. The solar greenhouse in the demonstration park has advanced technical equipment such as computer monitoring system, automatic control system, internal and external sunshade system, water and fertilizer integrated irrigation system, etc., which has a high demand for power supply quality.

"There was a good harvest of grapes, support from all sides, and electricity played a big role." Farmer Liu Xingxi said. In order to serve the development of the grape industry, the Weifang Power Supply Company of the State Grid implements a district and a team, as long as the growers have electricity demand, the service personnel quickly investigate the scene, reduce the electricity procedure, quickly develop the power plan, and connect the fire at the fastest speed. Since 2021, the State Grid Linqu County power supply company has set up 12 kilometers of 10 kV lines for farmers and demonstration parks, and four new 200 kVA transformers. This year, we have helped connect 13 new Wells and 100 acres of new grape canopy to electricity, meeting the electricity demand of the grape industry.

National agriculture to see Shandong, Shandong agriculture to see Weifang. As the birthplace of national agricultural industrialization, Weifang agriculture has been in the forefront of the country. In order to serve Weifang's rural revitalization strategy, State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company advanced deployment, lasted 18 months from 2021 to 2022, reformed 2014 villages with weak power grid foundation, built a total of 1,648 kilometers of new lines, added 956 transformers to transform the distribution network, and the average household capacity after transformation reached 3.3 kVA. With a strong grid, sufficient electric energy to illuminate the new picture of rural revitalization.

State Grid Weifang Power Supply Company establishes a guarantee service mechanism, implements "fixed, regular, customized" full service for rural revitalization projects, actively integrates into the construction of rural complex and rural tourism complex, and transforms the leading advantage of power supply into the advantage of rural revitalization and development. Linqu County Hongmiaozi village development greenhouses cherry, rich one side of the people; In the southeast village of Changle County, the villagers have developed an e-commerce economy by relying on reliable electricity, and have built the village into a well-known "Taobao village" in the province. With the help of electric power express, the broad masses of people will prosper, become more prosperous, have more confidence in getting rich, and have better prospects for rural revitalization.

SOURCE State grid Weifang power supply Company