State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company supports "coal to electricity" switch to warm the masses of Qingtongxia

WUZHONG, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, with the heavy snowfall and the approach of the winter solstice, the temperature in Qingtongxia, an area of Wuzhong City in Ningxia, suddenly dropped to -14℃. However, in Weiqiao Village, residents enjoy unprecedented warmth and comfort.

Driven by the construction of beautiful villages, Weiqiao Village has become a warm and clean pilot village of the switch from "coal to electricity". State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company actively invested in the construction of new distribution transformers and lines, and transformed the meter boxes, solving the problem of air source heat pump power consumption for more than 260 users in Weiqiao Village in a timely manner. This measure not only enabled the residents to bid farewell to the dust and inconvenience of burning coal for heating, but also revitalized the environment of Weiqiao Village.

Over the past three years, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has followed the principle of "government promoted, enterprise-oriented, and affordable for residents" to accurately implement power distribution points, low-voltage line transformation and other projects to ensure the seamless connection between the supporting power grid and the "coal to electricity" project. At the same time, the company also set up a special working group to optimize the power operation process, and achieved full coverage of the heating facilities of 15,566 "coal to electricity" users in Qingtongxia City, and the average household capacity has been greatly increased.

In addition, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company has also deepened the "village network co-construction" mechanism, improved the service response mechanism, strengthened the special patrol and protection of equipment, paid close attention to the heating situation, ensuring that residents remained warm throughout winter. Nowadays, the residents of Qingtongxia City are not only warm in the house, but also have blue sky and white clouds outside the window, and the happiness index has increased significantly.

